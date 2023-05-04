Avnet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Third quarter sales of $6.5 billion and diluted EPS of $2.03 exceeded guidance

Electronic Components achieved operating margin of 5.0%

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Avnet–Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its third quarter ended April 1, 2023.

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, “I am pleased with our results this quarter as our team delivered another quarter of year-over-year sales and operating margin growth. We delivered record quarterly operating income in our Electronic Components business to help us achieve our stated goal of 5% operating margin. I am proud of our team’s dedication and commitment to continuously execute and deliver value to our customer and supplier partners.”

Fiscal Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights:

Sales of $6.5 billion up 0.4% year over year from $6.5 billion. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 3.4% year over year.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $2.03, compared with $1.84 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.00, compared with $2.15 in the prior year quarter. Higher interest expense and foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted year over year adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.37 and $0.09, respectively.

Operating income margin of 4.8%, increased 58 basis points year over year. Adjusted operating income margin of 4.8%, increased 15 basis points year over year. Year over year adjusted operating income grew more than two times greater than sales in constant currency.

Electronic Components operating income margin of 5.0%, increased 64 basis points year over year, and increased 34 basis points sequentially.

Farnell operating income margin of 9.0% was flat sequentially.

Generated $18.3 million of cash flow from operations during the quarter.

Returned $26.5 million to shareholders in dividends during the quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

($ in millions, except per share data)

Third Quarter Results (GAAP) Mar – 23 Mar – 22 Change Y/Y Dec – 22 Change Q/Q Sales $ 6,514.6 $ 6,488.1 0.4 % $ 6,717.5 (3.0 )% Operating Income $ 313.6 $ 274.4 14.3 % $ 299.0 4.9 % Operating Income Margin 4.8 % 4.2 % 58 bps 4.5 % 36 bps Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 2.03 $ 1.84 10.3 % $ 2.63 (22.8 )% Third Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Mar – 23 Mar – 22 Change Y/Y Dec – 22 Change Q/Q Adjusted Operating Income $ 314.5 $ 303.7 3.5 % $ 300.5 4.7 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 4.8 % 4.7 % 15 bps 4.5 % 36 bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 2.00 $ 2.15 (7.0 )% $ 2.00 – % Segment and Geographical Mix Mar – 23 Mar – 22 Change Y/Y Dec – 22 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales $ 6,059.6 $ 6,019.1 0.7 % $ 6,309.5 (4.0 )% EC Operating Income Margin 5.0 % 4.4 % 64 bps 4.7 % 34 bps Farnell Sales $ 455.0 $ 469.0 (3.0 )% $ 408.0 11.5 % Farnell Operating Income Margin 9.0 % 14.9 % (589 )bps 9.0 % (5 )bps Americas Sales $ 1,714.9 $ 1,627.2 5.4 % $ 1,681.2 2.0 % EMEA Sales $ 2,393.4 $ 2,185.7 9.5 % $ 2,255.9 6.1 % Asia Sales $ 2,406.3 $ 2,675.2 (10.1 )% $ 2,780.4 (13.5) %

_______________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Ending on July 1, 2023

Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $6.10B – $6.40B $6.25B Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.60 – $1.70 $1.65

The above guidance is based upon current market conditions and implies a sequential growth rate range of down 1% to 6% and assumes below seasonal changes in sales across all regions.

The above guidance also excludes restructuring, integration and other expenses, amortization of intangibles, gains on legal settlements and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes similar interest expense to the third quarter and an effective tax rate of between 22% and 26%. The above guidance assumes 93 million average diluted shares outstanding and average currency exchange rates as shown in the table below:

Q4 Fiscal 2023 Q3 Fiscal Q4 Fiscal Guidance 2023 2022 Euro to U.S. Dollar $1.10 $1.07 $1.06 GBP to U.S. Dollar $1.25 $1.21 $1.26

Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a conference call and webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Live conference call: 877-407-8112 (domestic) or 201-689-8840 (international)

Conference call replay available through May 10, 2023: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13737419

Live and archived webcast can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like “believes,” “projected,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “estimates” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company’s future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: geopolitical events and military conflicts; pandemics and other health-related crises, including COVID-19; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, including supply shortages; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers, including increased non-cancellable/non-returnable orders; accounts receivable defaults; risks relating to the Company’s international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, inflation, duties and taxes, sanctions and trade restrictions, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company’s supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by military conflicts, terrorist attacks, natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health-related crises, warehouse modernization, and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber security attacks, other privacy and security incidents and information systems failures, including related to current or future implementations, integrations and upgrades; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company’s operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company’s credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, liquidity and access to financing; constraints on employee retention and hiring; and legislative or regulatory changes.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Third Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended April 1, April 2, April 1, April 2, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 6,514,619 $ 6,488,143 $ 19,982,273 $ 17,938,055 Cost of sales 5,702,771 5,675,110 17,618,151 15,752,295 Gross profit 811,848 813,033 2,364,122 2,185,760 Selling, general and administrative expenses 498,219 512,364 1,460,984 1,499,904 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses — 26,261 — 26,261 Restructuring, integration and other expenses — — — 5,272 Operating income 313,629 274,408 903,138 654,323 Other income (expense), net 1,653 (469 ) 3,452 858 Interest and other financing expenses, net (71,695 ) (25,914 ) (175,813 ) (70,388 ) Gain on legal settlements — — 61,705 — Income before taxes 243,587 248,025 792,482 584,793 Income tax expense 56,161 64,608 176,910 139,237 Net income $ 187,426 $ 183,417 $ 615,572 $ 445,556 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.05 $ 1.86 $ 6.67 $ 4.50 Diluted $ 2.03 $ 1.84 $ 6.58 $ 4.44 Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 91,436 98,659 92,226 99,113 Diluted 92,456 99,486 93,616 100,296 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.87 $ 0.74

AVNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) April 1, July 2, 2023 2022 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,937 $ 153,693 Receivables 4,670,636 4,301,002 Inventories 5,354,009 4,244,148 Prepaid and other current assets 232,956 177,783 Total current assets 10,443,538 8,876,626 Property, plant and equipment, net 400,320 315,204 Goodwill 770,906 758,833 Operating lease assets 222,852 227,138 Other assets 271,694 210,731 Total assets $ 12,109,310 $ 10,388,532 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 76,335 $ 174,422 Accounts payable 3,136,862 3,431,683 Accrued expenses and other 704,684 591,020 Short-term operating lease liabilities 51,869 54,529 Total current liabilities 3,969,750 4,251,654 Long-term debt 3,032,864 1,437,400 Long-term operating lease liabilities 192,519 199,418 Other liabilities 278,576 307,300 Total liabilities 7,473,709 6,195,772 Shareholders’ equity 4,635,601 4,192,760 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 12,109,310 $ 10,388,532

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 615,572 $ 445,556 Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation 59,870 65,719 Amortization 5,169 12,034 Amortization of operating lease assets 39,962 40,298 Deferred income taxes (11,053 ) 1,423 Stock-based compensation 30,057 28,638 Other, net 7,986 47,667 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables (320,097 ) (880,957 ) Inventories (1,033,381 ) (549,999 ) Accounts payable (331,352 ) 628,822 Accrued expenses and other, net (10,974 ) 141,381 Net cash flows used for operating activities (948,241 ) (19,418 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of notes, net of discounts 498,615 — Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net 261,000 57,400 Borrowings under senior unsecured credit facility, net 763,991 — Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net (90,256 ) 117,982 Repurchases of common stock (221,282 ) (88,952 ) Dividends paid on common stock (79,807 ) (73,253 ) Other, net (9,814 ) (16,853 ) Net cash flows provided by (used for) financing activities 1,122,447 (3,676 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (137,804 ) (33,679 ) Proceeds from liquidation of Company owned life insurance policies — 84,343 Other, net (16,326 ) 724 Net cash flows (used) provided by investing activities (154,130 ) 51,388 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12,168 (28,528 ) Cash and cash equivalents: — increase (decrease) 32,244 (234 ) — at beginning of period 153,693 199,691 — at end of period $ 185,937 $ 199,457

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), and (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share.

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes sales in constant currency is a useful measure for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above, gain on legal settlements, and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Fiscal Quarters Ended Year to Date April 1, December 31, October 1, 2023* 2023 2022 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,460,984 $ 498,219 $ 485,127 $ 477,636 Amortization of intangible assets and other (5,175 ) (876 ) (1,541 ) (2,759 ) Adjusted operating expenses 1,455,809 497,343 483,586 474,877 GAAP operating income $ 903,138 $ 313,629 $ 298,973 $ 290,537 Amortization of intangible assets and other 5,175 876 1,541 2,759 Adjusted operating income 908,313 314,505 300,514 293,296 GAAP income before income taxes $ 792,482 $ 243,587 $ 303,134 $ 245,762 Amortization of intangible assets and other 5,175 876 1,541 2,759 Gain on legal settlements (61,705 ) – (61,705 ) – Adjusted income before income taxes 735,952 244,463 242,970 248,521 GAAP income tax expense $ 176,910 $ 56,161 $ 59,248 $ 61,501 Amortization of intangible assets and other 1,153 203 345 605 Gain on legal settlements (14,539 ) – (14,539 ) – Income tax expense items, net 10,870 3,529 12,287 (4,946 ) Adjusted income tax expense 174,394 59,893 57,341 57,160 GAAP net income $ 615,572 $ 187,426 $ 243,886 $ 184,261 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 4,022 673 1,196 2,154 Gain on legal settlements (net of tax) (47,166 ) – (47,166 ) – Income tax expense items, net (10,870 ) (3,529 ) (12,287 ) 4,946 Adjusted net income 561,558 184,570 185,629 191,361 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 6.58 $ 2.03 $ 2.63 $ 1.93 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.02 Gain on legal settlements (net of tax) (0.50 ) – (0.51 ) – Income tax expense items, net (0.12 ) (0.04 ) (0.13 ) 0.05 Adjusted diluted EPS 6.00 2.00 2.00 2.00 _______________ * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Year July 2, April 2, January 1, October 2, 2022* 2022* 2022* 2022* 2021* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,994,847 $ 494,943 $ 512,364 $ 501,363 $ 486,178 Amortization of intangible assets and other (15,038 ) (2,929 ) (3,074 ) (3,796 ) (5,239 ) Adjusted operating expenses 1,979,809 492,014 509,290 497,567 480,939 GAAP operating income $ 939,011 $ 284,688 $ 274,408 $ 211,672 $ 168,243 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 5,272 – – – 5,272 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses 26,261 – 26,261 – – Amortization of intangible assets and other 15,038 2,929 3,074 3,796 5,239 Adjusted operating income 985,582 287,617 303,743 215,468 178,754 GAAP income before income taxes $ 833,334 $ 248,541 $ 248,025 $ 191,779 $ 144,990 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 5,272 – – – 5,272 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses 26,261 – 26,261 – – Amortization of intangible assets and other 15,038 2,929 3,074 3,796 5,239 Other expenses 4,935 4,494 – – 441 Adjusted income before income taxes 884,840 255,964 277,360 195,575 155,942 GAAP income tax expense $ 140,955 $ 1,718 $ 64,608 $ 40,958 $ 33,672 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 1,012 – – – 1,012 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses 6,836 – 6,836 – – Amortization of intangible assets and other 3,080 711 667 704 998 Other expenses 1,092 956 – – 136 Income tax benefit (expense) items, net 40,376 49,142 (8,613 ) 2,917 (3,070 ) Adjusted income tax expense 193,351 52,527 63,498 44,579 32,748 GAAP net income $ 692,379 $ 246,823 $ 183,417 $ 150,821 $ 111,318 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 4,260 – – – 4,260 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax) 19,425 – 19,425 – – Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 11,958 2,218 2,407 3,092 4,241 Other expenses (net of tax) 3,843 3,538 – – 305 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (40,376 ) (49,142 ) 8,613 (2,917 ) 3,070 Adjusted net income 691,489 203,437 213,862 150,996 123,194 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 6.94 $ 2.51 $ 1.84 $ 1.50 $ 1.10 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.04 – – – 0.04 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax) 0.19 – 0.20 – – Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.12 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.04 Other expenses (net of tax) 0.04 0.04 – – 0.00 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (0.40 ) (0.50 ) 0.09 (0.03 ) 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS 6.93 2.07 2.15 1.51 1.22 _______________ * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year.

Sales in Constant Currency

The following table presents reported sales growth rates and sales growth rates in constant currency for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2023 compared to the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Sales Sales Year- Year % Sales Sequential % Year- Year % Sales Change in Sales Change in Sales Change in Year-Year Constant Sequential Constant Year-Year Constant % Change Currency % Change Currency % Change Currency Avnet 0.4 % 3.4 % (3.0 )% (5.0 )% 11.4 % 17.1 % Avnet by region Americas 5.4 % 5.4 % 2.0 % 2.0 % 18.6 % 18.6 % EMEA 9.5 15.4 6.1 1.4 17.4 30.6 Asia (10.1 ) (8.0 ) (13.5 ) (14.4 ) 3.1 6.1 Avnet by segment EC 0.7 % 3.5 % (4.0 )% (5.9 )% 12.8 % 18.4 % Farnell (3.0 ) 1.4 11.5 8.7 (5.6 ) 1.0

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

InvestorRelations@Avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499



Jeanne.Forbis@Avnet.com

