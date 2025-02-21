Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2025.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

