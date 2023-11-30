Avive Solutions Co-Founders Selected for Forbes 30 Under 30 in Healthcare

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forbes unveiled its 13th annual 30 Under 30 List for the Class of 2024, naming Avive Solutions co-founders, Sameer Jafri, Rory Beyer and Moseley Andrews as Honorees. Since 2011, Forbes Magazine has issued and compiled a prestigious list recognizing 30 of the top innovators, game-changers, and influencers under the age of 30 across 20 categories. Kristin Stoller, Senior Editor, Forbes Under 30 shared, “This is one of the most diverse and ambitious Under 30 classes to-date, and particularly in terms of the scope of their work and impact of their leadership.”





Sameer Jafri, co-founder and CEO of Avive Solutions shared, “It’s humbling to be included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2024 alongside such accomplished and impactful leaders. But this recognition truly belongs to the entire team at Avive, who have been the backbone of all that we’ve accomplished since we founded the company in 2017. I’m proud to have the opportunity to lead this mission driven group, alongside my co-founders, as we aspire to save many thousands of lives together from preventable cardiac arrest deaths.”

Avive Solutions is revolutionizing the system of Sudden Cardiac Arrest response. In the United States more than 350,000 people experience a Sudden Cardiac Arrest every year. Despite being a major public health issue, survival rates have unfortunately remained dismal at around 10% for decades. Avive Solutions is tackling these issues head on and has created one of the most advanced automated external defibrillators (AED) in the industry, the Avive Connect AED™. Portable, accessible, and armed with robust connectivity, the device is designed to be intuitive, smaller, and lighter than any other AED on the market. The Avive Connect AED brings forth never before seen features such as full wireless connectivity, a rechargeable battery, a modern touchscreen and more to improve the lifesaving capabilities of any bystander. The leadership from Avive’s co-founders has spurred never before seen innovation in AEDs mirroring the paradigm shifts and benefits that connected devices bring to other industries such as smartphones, home security, automobiles, and more.

Rory Beyer, co-founder and COO of Avive Solutions shared, “It is fantastic to receive recognition for everything the Avive team has accomplished. We work every day to build products and systems that improve the survival rates of Sudden Cardiac Arrest, and cannot wait to see the impact of that work become more and more of a reality.”

Moseley Andrews, co-founder and CTO of Avive Solutions echoed this sentiment, “I’m excited for the tremendous work of the entire Avive team to be recognized through our inclusion in this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30. Thank you to all who have helped our vision at Avive become reality, and have spread awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest and the need for early lifesaving treatment.”

“Sameer, Rory, and Moseley are relentlessly pursuing a world in which no witnessed Sudden Cardiac Arrest goes untreated,” said Mike Perry, Avive Solutions executive chairman. “These young co-founders are not only responsible for building an impressively thriving business but are positioned at the very center of a changing national paradigm. Their expertise, passion, drive, and disruptive innovations will have a tangible positive impact on the lives of thousands, and ultimately, millions more lives in the future.”

This year’s Under 30 honorees have collectively raised more than $3.6 billion at an average age of 27. Honorees are selected by Forbes editors and celebrity judges out of tens of thousands of applicants nominated worldwide. Previous Forbes Under 30 alumni include the founders of Spotify, Pinterest, Guild Education, Bytedance, and Canva.

About Avive Solutions, Inc.

Avive Solutions is a new kind of AED company. We are revolutionizing Sudden Cardiac Arrest response with our innovative platform that brings together a 21st-century AED device and first-of-its-kind software solutions. With our award-winning product, the Avive Connect AED, we are the first new company to bring an AED to market in the U.S. in nearly 20 years. Focused on portability, accessibility and connectivity, the Avive Connect AED is one of the most advanced products in the industry. Additionally, our software solutions not only make owning and managing AEDs simple, they also deliver a comprehensive cardiac arrest response solution to communities with the goal of increasing bystander intervention, decreasing time-to-defibrillation, and getting valuable data to the people who need it, when they need it. Founded in 2017, we are on a mission to empower bystanders, first responders, and 911 telecommunicators to provide lifesaving care as quickly and easily as possible. Our versatile platform is designed to meet the needs of all types of industries – schools, gyms, places of worship, any size business and even your home. Join us on our mission to save lives and learn more at https://avive.life/.

