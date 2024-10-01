Avitor.ai Bridges the Gap Between Private Aviation Supply and Demand with Enhanced Generative AI-powered Marketplace

Avitor.ai’s SaaS-based Platform Now Connects Brokers and Online Travel Agents with over 3,300 Operators and nearly 15,000 Aircraft

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avitor.ai, creators of the first generative AI-powered private jet booking and trip planning platform, today announced significant enhancements to its AI-powered marketplace. Avitor.ai’s marketplace connects private aviation brokers and operators and now includes information on over 3,300 operators and nearly 15,000 aircraft worldwide. Avitor.ai utilizes a powerful algorithm developed from 1.5 million flight records and over 25,000 sales queries to deliver unparalleled depth of on-demand insights, empowering brokers and online travel agents (OTAs) to provide highly personalized private flight services with unprecedented speed and efficiency.





“Avitor.ai is at the intersection of supply and demand in the private aviation industry. We provide the critical information that brokers, online travel agents and operators require to serve their clients in a fast and productive manner,” said Wen Wang, CEO of Avitor.ai. “Private aviation has long grappled with the paradox of idle aircraft amidst growing demand. Avitor.ai is revolutionizing how private aviation operates by unlocking the potential of thousands of underutilized aircraft using AI to expedite the booking process and setting a new standard for efficiency in this fiercely competitive market.”

For brokers and OTAs, Avitor.ai’s generative AI capabilities streamline the booking process by aggregating, curating and making searchable data points on thousands of private aircraft. Instead of spending hours contacting individual operators to find suitable options and answers to repetitive questions about private jet features, brokers and OTAs can access Avitor.ai’s AI-powered marketplace and, using natural language prompts, gain insights about operators and their aircraft on demand. This allows brokers and OTAs to accelerate the booking process while ensuring that aircraft and flight details align with each customer’s unique needs, resulting in improved conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

For operators, Avitor.ai enhances operational efficiency by streamlining aircraft and flight crew management, marketing empty-leg flights, managing clients and tracking revenue. This leads to substantial reductions in time and expenses, boosts profitability and optimizes aircraft utilization. Avitor.ai helps operators make data-driven decisions that improve their bottom line and service quality.

“Generative AI will disrupt every industry, and Avitor.ai is a platform that will transform the private aviation industry,” said Roger Zhan, a private aviation industry veteran and former executive with Wheels Up and Textron Aviation. “Avitor.ai has been trained on extensive information about aircraft and their specifications, from maintenance history to seating arrangements to pet policies. It enables operators to maximize the utilization of these aircraft while enabling brokers and online travel agents to serve their clientele with greater speed and precision than ever before. This is shaping up to be a game-changer for private aviation.”

The private aviation industry is expanding, driven by the rise of high-net-worth travelers and the growing demand for flexibility and efficiency, a trend amplified by the pandemic. As a result, the global business jet market is expected to reach $45.9 billion this year and grow to nearly $67 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights.

About Avitor.ai

Avitor.ai addresses the growing demand for faster and more efficient operations in the private aviation industry. The company developed the industry’s first generative AI-powered private jet booking and trip planning platform that helps bridge the information gap between private aviation supply and demand. With Avitor.ai, brokers can accelerate the booking process and improve the customer experience while operators gain a comprehensive business intelligence system to manage resources more effectively. Avitor.ai boosts productivity and profitability and delivers a premium experience for brokers, operators and customers. For more information, visit https://www.avitor.ai/.

