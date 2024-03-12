AvionTEq and Flight Data Systems (FDS) Unveil Partnership at AEA Community in Dallas

VAN NUYS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AvionTEq, a globally recognized leader in providing top-tier aviation test equipment and tooling solutions, and Flight Data Systems, a distinguished provider of ground support equipment and data services, announced their multi-year partnership in preparation for the 67th Annual AEA (Aircraft Electronics Association) International Convention & Trade Show in Dallas. This premier event, held at Marriott’s Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, serves as a pivotal gathering for manufacturers, distributors, technicians, and business leaders, providing a collaborative platform to shape the future of avionics.





Flight Data Systems (FDS) manufactures the Handheld Multipurpose Interface tool (HHMPI), the leading portable data download tool for flight recorders and a premier provider of readout reports and verification services for MRO facilities, commercial airlines and defense organizations worldwide. FDS specializes in offering a diverse range of comprehensive FDR, CVR, and DLR readout analysis reports, serving a global clientele of over 300 customers. Boasting 440+ databases covering both fixed-wing and rotorcraft airframes, FDS provides an extensive array of options to cater to varied requirements. The company’s unique capability to develop databases in-house ensures customized solutions that precisely meet the specific needs of its clients.

The collaboration between AvionTEq and Flight Data Systems marks a significant milestone in their shared commitment to delivering customer-oriented solutions and services to the aviation industry. As industry leaders in their respective domains, this strategic partnership integrates AvionTEq’s expertise in aviation test equipment and tooling solutions with FDS’s distinguished grounds support tools and services, fostering a synergistic approach to meeting the aviation community’s ever-evolving needs.

Fred Bostani, CEO of AvionTEq, expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership announcement, stating, “Our collaboration with Flight Data Systems represents a powerful alliance, bringing together expertise from both sides to elevate the standards of innovation in the aviation industry. We are excited to share this news with the AEA Community and look forward to demonstrating the impact of our joint efforts.”

“This contract, valued in the millions (USD), shows a significant commitment to Flight Data Systems, the HHMPI, and our Readouts Services,” mentions Shane LaPlante, VP of Sales and Marketing at Flight Data Systems. “We look forward to continuing to build upon our solid partnership with AvionTEq to provide services and products that ensure their customer’s operations are efficient, mission-ready, and safe.”

“I and our entire team look forward to working with AvionTEq for the years to come,” says Scott Warner, Director of Business Development from Flight Data Systems.

AvionTEq will host a training session in cooperation with Flight Data Systems, focusing on the Handheld Multipurpose Interface (HHMPI) units and flight data readout services. This comprehensive session will provide industry professionals with profound insights into the capabilities and advantages of these collaborative offerings.

Event Details: HHMPI & Flight Data Readout Services Training



Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024



Time: 9:15 AM



Location: Texoma 1 – Vineyard Tower

Representatives from both AvionTEq and FDS will be available throughout the event to engage with attendees, answer questions, and discuss the unique benefits that this partnership brings to the aviation community.

AvionTEq and FDS extend a warm invitation to all AEA Community attendees to visit their exhibition booth, engage in discussions with their representatives, and participate in the training session for a firsthand experience of the advanced solutions and services resulting from this exclusive partnership.

Event Details: AEA (Aircraft Electronics Association) International Convention & Trade Show in Dallas



Date: March 19-21, 2024



AvionTEq Booth Number: 5158

About AvionTEq:

AvionTEq is a global leader in providing high-quality aviation test equipment and tooling solutions, known for surpassing industry standards. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including readout services for Flight Data Recorders (FDR) and more. For additional details, visit www.avionteq.com or contact them at sales@avionteq.net.

About Flight Data Systems:

Flight Data Systems is committed to empowering the aviation industry with state-of-the-art flight data recorders, ground support systems, and data analytics solutions that enhance passenger safety, maintenance efficiency, and aircraft performance. Flight Data Systems’ dedication to delivering innovative, high-value solutions is a testament to their unwavering passion for aviation safety and technology excellence. For further details, please visit Flight Data Systems’ official website.

