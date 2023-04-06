Avionté Launches Mobile Job Board Technology for Staffing Companies

New Application Supports Recruiters and Talent with Job Search and Apply Functionality

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Avionte—Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing, recruiting, and talent enablement software, today announced the launch of the Avionté 24/7 MOBILE JOB BOARD, an application that allows staffing agencies to transform their custom-branded 24/7 Mobile Talent solution into a powerful recruiting tool.

Recruiters, working from the AviontéBOLD ATS, can automatically post open positions to the mobile app. Candidates can download the app directly to their smartphone, search through publicly posted jobs, and complete an initial short form application online. Their job application creates a talent record directly in the BOLD ATS, and talent can return to the app at any time to view additional opportunities.

“Staffing companies are looking for cost-effective ways to engage and acquire new talent, and this new mobile app helps them to promote their own brand,” said Rishabh Mehrotra, CEO of Avionté. “Organizations are spending excessive amounts of money using multiple job boards. The 24/7 MOBILE JOB BOARD puts them in control of a single job board where talent comes directly to them.”

The 24/7 MOBILE JOB BOARD is designed to work seamlessly as a module within Avionté’s 24/7 Mobile Suite, and allows users to search jobs by location, pay, skills match, and job ID. Additionally, recruiters can configure talent workflows and candidate experiences directly on the 24/7 Mobile platform to fit unique use cases for both talent and employers. By driving talent to download the application through marketing channels like social media, staffing companies build their network of candidates who can be continually re-engaged over time.

“The Mobile Job Board provides staffing agencies with an exciting alternative channel for capturing new talent,” said Jakob Rohn, the co-founder of WorkN, and the primary architect for the 24/7 MOBILE JOB BOARD. “The staffing agency can incorporate their branded mobile app into their talent acquisition strategy through a variety of marketing use cases ranging from mass emails and advertising to traditional websites, follow-up texts to close a phone call, or even a QR code displayed at a job fair. Once talent is engaged, you have a better shot at placement and redeployment.”

If the staffing agency also deploys the 24/7 WORK module, talent can also receive push notifications for relevant job opportunities and rapidly redeploy to a new assignment. Because the 24/7 Mobile Suite also includes functionality for Onboarding, Pay, Time Keeping, Workforce Management and Shift Scheduling, staffing agencies can deliver a seamless end-to-end employment experience on the talent’s smartphone.

The Avionté 24/7 MOBILE JOB BOARD, along with its recently announced 24/7 ONBOARDING solution, are part of a new series of product releases planned for 2023. Avionté plans to announce the release of an updated version of the Avionté PIXEL AI chatbot to streamline recruiter/talent communications, as well as an updated CHANGE payment solution that allows talent to access their pay account directly from their mobile phone.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT, healthcare, and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity. WorkN, a division of Avionté, is the premier candidate experience technology provider to the staffing industry. WorkN’s mobile talent enablement app, combined with Avionté’s powerful ATS, billing, and payroll solutions, including the first paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry, help staffing firms of all sizes and scope scale and grow their businesses. Learn more at https://www.avionte.com/.

Contacts

Abbey Hogan



Earned Media Specialist



ahogan@clearedgemarketing.com