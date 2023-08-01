Avetta Names SaaS Financial Expert as New CFO

Raj Amin brings a wealth of experience with cloud software companies to Avetta, including high-growth financing, operations and strategic management

Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management software, announced today that Raj Amin will be the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 25 years of experience in high-growth tech companies, Amin has a demonstrated history of operational and strategic success in cloud software (SaaS) companies.





Amin’s hiring comes on the heels of continuing growth, a broadening product portfolio, a growing supplier network and an expanding global footprint.

“We are excited to have Raj join Avetta as our new CFO and know he will help lead us through our next phase of growth,” said Arshad Matin, Avetta CEO. “Raj has the right blend of experience, skill set and leadership acumen needed to drive substantial growth and partner with other business leaders within Avetta.”

Before joining Avetta, Amin was CFO at Granicus, leading the company’s finance, accounting, legal and business systems departments. Before Granicus, he served as Vice President of FP&A for Plex Systems, the leading cloud manufacturing ERP, helping drive the company’s business model transformation and growth acceleration.

Amin was part of the executive team that took Eloqua, one of the early leaders and category creators in SaaS marketing automation platforms, to one of the most successful IPOs of 2012 and subsequent acquisition by Oracle.

Amin is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland at College Park.

About Avetta

The Avetta supply chain risk management SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their contractors to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain multi-risk management network to manage contractor safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance, and business and financial risk. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For contractors in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 47%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our contractors receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ contractors across 120+ countries.

