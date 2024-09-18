Home Business Wire Avery Dennison to Host 2024 Investor Day
Avery Dennison to Host 2024 Investor Day

MENTOR, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY), a leading global materials science and digital identification solutions company, will speak to the investment community during its 2024 Investor Day today in New York, NY.


Avery Dennison senior management will host a briefing from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, discussing company and industry trends and future opportunities during the presentation and answering questions thereafter. The event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on Avery Dennison’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.averydennison.com.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers. Our products and solutions include labeling and functional materials, radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital, and a variety of products and solutions that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving an array of industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Our reported sales in 2023 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

John Eble

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

investorcom@averydennison.com

Kristin Robinson

Vice President, Global Communications

kristin.robinson@averydennison.com

