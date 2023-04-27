<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend

MENTOR, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AVYAvery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the company’s quarterly dividend. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share, representing an increase of approximately 8% over the previous dividend rate. The dividend for the second quarter is payable on June 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers’ product performance. The company serves an array of industries worldwide, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2022 were $9.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

Media Relations

Kristin Robinson (626) 390-8697

kristin.robinson@averydennison.com
Investor Relations

John Eble (440) 534-6290

john.eble@averydennison.com

