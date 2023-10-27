Home Business Wire Avery Dennison Declares Quarterly Dividend
Avery Dennison Declares Quarterly Dividend

MENTOR, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AVY–The Board of Directors of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 6, 2023.


About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers’ product performance. The company serves an array of industries worldwide, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2022 were $9.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

Media Relations: Kristin Robinson

kristin.robinson@averydennison.com

Investor Relations: John Eble

john.eble@averydennison.com

