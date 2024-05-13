Home Business Wire Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Events

MENTOR, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor events:


  • BMO’s Farm to Market and Chemicals Conference on Thursday, May 16th.
    • Greg Lovins, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate.
  • Baird’s 2024 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Wednesday, June 5th.
    • Deon Stander, president and chief executive officer, and Francisco Melo, president, Solutions Group, are scheduled to present.

For additional investor information, visit www.investors.averydennison.com.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers. Our products and solutions include labeling and functional materials, radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital, and a variety of products and solutions that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving an array of industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Our reported sales in 2023 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

Contacts

John Eble

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

investorcom@averydennison.com

Kristin Robinson

Vice President, Global Communications

kristin.robinson@averydennison.com

