Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Events

MENTOR, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY), a leading global materials science and digital identification solutions company, today announced that the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor events:

Raymond James 2025 Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 4th. Deon Stander, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 11:00am ET.

J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 12th. Deon Stander, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 12:10pm ET.

For additional investor information, including live webcast and replay of public events, visit www.investors.averydennison.com.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company. We are Making Possible™ products and solutions that help advance the industries we serve, providing branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers. We design and develop labeling and functional materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital, and offerings that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Our reported sales in 2024 were $8.8 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

