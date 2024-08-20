AVerMedia Unveils X’TRA GO: The First Product Launched For Its New “GO Series” Line of Products

A Revolutionary Capture Dock for Type-C Mobile Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consolegame–AVerMedia Technologies, a leader in digital audiovisual solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new GO Series product line, which is set to roll out over the next few months. Designed to provide users with premium tools that combine mobility and versatility in mind, this series of products have wide applications.









First to launch is the X’TRA GO (GC515), a capture dock specifically engineered for Type-C mobile devices. The GC515 allows users to capture video content in up to 4K30 or 1080p120FPS in just one click without a computer. In addition to its advanced capture capabilities, the GC515 also functions as a docking station, offering unparalleled connectivity and convenience, making it an essential tool for content creators, gamers, and professionals on the go.

“The launch of Go Series provides essential and portable tools for staying connected and productive anywhere. ‘Your Essential Go Anywhere’ embodies this series, made for those who need reliability and convenience on the move,” said Michael Kuo, AVerMedia’s President and CEO. He added, “The X’TRA GO (GC515), the first in this series, showcases our focus on innovation and user-friendly design. With seamless video capture and one-touch recording designed in a compact device, the GC515 is set to enhance daily experiences, whether creating content, gaming, or working on the go.”

Besides video capturing, the GC515 also features Type-C DP Alt mode compatibility, offering plug-and-play connectivity with a wide range of mobile devices, including handheld consoles, tablets, smartphones, and more. Supporting 4K60 HDMI output, the GC515 ensures a superior viewing experience when connected to an external display, making it ideal for presentations, gaming, and entertainment. In its PC-free mode, users can directly record content onto a microSD card and easily access stored content with a single switch.

Beyond that, the GC515 also serves as a robust docking station, capable of securely holding a wide range of handheld consoles. This unique feature sets it apart in the market, providing users with an all-in-one solution that enhances content creation and device connectivity. Tailored for those who demand performance and portability, the GC515 is a versatile tool that well integrates into the lives of creators, gamers, travelers, professionals, and educators.

The GC515 comes with black and white colors for your preference. The white color one is an eco-friendly design and made with PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic for those who care to contribute to a heathier planet.

Following the launch of the X’TRA GO (GC515), AVerMedia will further build on its GO series with additional products, including the highly anticipated ELITE GO GC313Pro Charging Capture, CORE GO GC313 Charging Dock, Versati GO AM310G2 USB Microphone, and Flexi GO BA311L Mic Arm. Stay tuned for these exciting releases.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1990, with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in entertainment and communications, delivered via innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. The company also actively engages in community and social responsibilities and partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia’s technologies for integrated applications.

