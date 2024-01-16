AVerMedia Unveils Its Next Generation PCIe Capture Solutions for the Ultimate Streaming Experience

Revealing Cutting-Edge HDMI 2.1 Technology and Budget-Friendly 4K Capture Card

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consolegame–AVerMedia Technologies., a leader in digital audiovisual solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest PCIe capture cards — the HDMI 2.1 Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) and Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571). These innovative devices cater to the diverse needs from sophisticated and entry-level streamers, complementing AVerMedia’s line of capture card solutions and positioning AVerMedia as a pioneering force in the industry.









After the successful launch of the HDMI 2.1 Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 (GC553G2), AVerMedia introduces the PCIe version, Live Gamer 4K 2.1, offering users a more expansive range of choices. Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia, stated, “Whether you’re seeking to play the latest 4K games, looking for HDMI 2.1 compatibility, or preferring PCIe connectivity, we’ve been continually expanding our capture card line to meet the needs of the streaming community.”

AVerMedia’s flagship Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) stands as the world’s premier consumer-grade HDMI 2.1 PCIe capture card. Engineered to revolutionize the streaming experience globally, it maximizes the potential of HDMI 2.1 technology. Boasting features like up to 4K144 pass-through HDR/VRR, the card ensures every gameplay moment is transmitted with breathtaking clarity and fluidity. Supporting up to 4K60 capture, it empowers streamers to capture their cherished gaming memories with unparalleled precision.

For those exploring the world of live streaming for the first time, the Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571) is designed to lower the entry barriers. It caters to individuals with a limited budget yet is pursuing high-quality 4K streaming and capturing. Aside from 4K streaming and capturing, the Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571) also offers user-friendly features, effortless operation, and low-profile PCB design, all while being affordable.

As a free and dedicated software to these capture cards, AVerMedia’s RECentral allows simultaneous streaming and broadcasting to multiple platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. It can also effortlessly integrate with preferred third-party capturing and live-streaming platforms, providing a seamless experience for users.

Redefine the gaming and streaming experience, elevate gameplay, captivate audiences, and embrace future-proof streaming technology with AVerMedia’s Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) and Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571).

Live Gamer 4K 2.1: Available now at a suggested retail price of US$269.99



Find it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CPXMDKF9?ref=myi_title_dp

Live Streamer ULTRA HD: Available now at a suggested retail price of US$179.99



Find it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CPHX86HW?ref=myi_title_dp

For more information about AVerMedia’s latest offerings, visit https://www.avermedia.com/

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1990, with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in entertainment and communications, delivered via innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. The company also actively engages in community and social responsibilities and partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia’s technologies for integrated applications.

Connect with AVerMedia:



Website: https://www.avermedia.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avermedia-technologies

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avermedia/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AVerMedia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AVerMedia

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@AVerMediaGaming

Contacts

PR Contact



Chris Kuo



chris.kuo@avermedia.com