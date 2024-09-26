AVerMedia Expands Its “GO Series” with the Launch of VERSATI go Microphone and FLEXI go Mic Arm

A USB-C High-Clarity Microphone and a Fully Adjustable Mic Arm for Every Creator

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consolegame–Following the successful release of the X’TRA GO (GC515), AVerMedia is proud to announce its additions to the GO series: the VERSATI go (AM310G2), a USB cardioid microphone, and the FLEXI go (BA311L), a multi-angle mic arm. Besides embodying the GO series’s mobility and versatility design concept, the VERSATI go and FLEXI go further excel in their ease of use.









VERSATI go: Exceptional Clarity, Versatile Application

The VERSATI go (AM310G2) microphone is designed for creators seeking exceptional sound quality. With an enhanced 96kHz/24-bit sample rate, it captures richer, more natural audio, ensuring every word is delivered with clarity for recording. The cardioid pickup pattern focuses on capturing users’ voices while minimizing background noise, so users can be heard clearly in any environment. The USB Type-C connection provides convenience, allowing users to seamlessly integrate it into their setups.

FLEXI go: Ultimate Flexibility, One Arm for All

The FLEXI go (BA311L) arm is designed to offer the best of both worlds, enabling users to switch smoothly between high-profile and low-profile setups for their streaming or online meeting. Its multi-angle joints allow precise adjustment and positioning, giving users the optimal distance and angle to place their microphone, camera, webcams, or other devices. The FLEXI go can fit into almost any workspace, making it the ideal companion for content creators who value both flexibility and simplicity.

“AVerMedia’s GO Series has always been about making high-quality content creation feasible to everyone,” said Michael Kuo, AVerMedia’s President and CEO. “With the VERSATI go and FLEXI go, we’re not just offering tools—we’re offering the freedom to create, no matter where you are in your content creation journey.”

In addition to those mentioned above, the VERSATI go also features a mute button with an LED indicator and a 3.5mm headphone jack for real-time monitoring, allowing for quick and live control over users’ audio. The microphone’s compact and durable metal design also guarantees portability without compromising sound quality. The package also includes a tripod for versatile usage.

For FLEXI go, it provides secure mounting with standard threading sizes for mics, cameras, webcams, and other devices, tool-free installation, and a robust build that can securely hold devices up to 1.5kg. Whether users are recording, streaming or enjoying entertainment, this arm works perfectly for their usage.

Together, the VERSATI go and FLEXI go add versatility, flexibility, and superior performance to any creator’s creative toolkit. Whether they’re just getting started, creating multiple projects, or personalizing setups, the two tools perfectly meet their needs.

With the launch of X’TRA GO (GC515), VERSATI go (AM310G2), and FLEXI go (BA311L), AVerMedia has introduced three new products under its new GO Series product line. Following that, AVerMedia also plans to release the highly anticipated ELITE GO GC313Pro Charging Capture and CORE GO GC313 Charging Dock.

For more information about AVerMedia’s latest offerings, visit https://www.avermedia.com/

VERSATI go (AM310G2): Available now at a suggested retail price of US$69.99



Find out more at Amazon (https://bit.ly/4dXuVa8) or eStore (https://bit.ly/3zBraYM)

FLEXI go (BA311L): Available now at a suggested retail price of US$99.99



Find out more at Amazon (https://bit.ly/4dQCVJT) or eStore (https://bit.ly/3Xv3UDQ)

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1990, with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in entertainment and communications, delivered via innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. The company also actively engages in community and social responsibilities and partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia’s technologies for integrated applications.

Connect with AVerMedia:



Website: https://www.avermedia.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avermedia-technologies

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avermedia/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AVerMedia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AVerMedia

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@AVerMediaGaming

Contacts

PR Contact



Chris Kuo



chris.kuo@avermedia.com