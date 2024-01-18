Avenu Insights & Analytics, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Acquires Finvi’s State and Local Government Division

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avenu Insights & Analytics (“Avenu”), a leading provider of revenue recovery and administrative solutions for state and local governments, announced today that it has acquired Finvi’s State and Local Government Division (“Finvi SLG” or the “Company”). Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm with extensive experience investing in regulated industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.





Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Finvi SLG is a provider of court case management, collections workflow and integrated electronic payments software that services over 700 state and local jurisdictions. The Company provides a robust information exchange architecture, geared to integrate with other case management systems which improves accuracy, communication and service. The acquisition further enhances and augments Avenu’s capabilities in payment processing, optimizing revenue recovery and more effectively serving its customers. Arlington previously acquired the Finvi SLG assets in 2016 and 2018 via its previous portfolio company, Ontario Systems, which was successfully realized in 2019.

Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said, “Finvi SLG’s flagship products, RevQ+ and FullCourt Enterprise™ have set the standard in omnichannel communication, data integrity, automated workflows and modern payment solutions. As prior investors in these assets, we have extensive knowledge of the product strength and are best situated to further grow them in collaboration with Avenu. We look forward to supporting the integration of their capabilities with Avenu’s extensive state and local government experience, ultimately providing an efficient service delivery model that maximizes resource utilization and minimizes costs, all while enhancing the citizen experience.”

“The integration of Finvi SLG represents a transformative leap forward in our quest to revolutionize state and local government Justice operations,” said Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu. “The addition of Finvi SLG will enable us to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions and services that will not only enhance government digital transformation but also positively impact communities.”

Bilal Noor, a Principal at Arlington Capital Partners added, “We are thrilled to complete our first strategic acquisition into Avenu, further expanding Avenu’s court system and payment solutions, providing access to new states and municipalities, and strengthening the combined company’s competitive positioning. We look forward to welcoming the Finvi SLG team into the Avenu family and supporting the successful partnership.”

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 3,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue recovery solutions. Avenu’s comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Learn how Avenu helps to unleash the power of compliance and maximize tax collection in this short Compliance Lifecycle video. or visit www.avenuinsights.com

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-area private equity firm that has raised $8 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field. For more information, visit Arlington Capital’s website at arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kelsey Clute, Michael Lustbader & Bilal Noor



Arlington Capital Partners



kclute@arlingtoncap.com

202.337.7500