Avaya Showcases AI-Driven Customer Experience Solutions at Gartner IT Symposium 2023

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, announced its participation at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2023 today through October 19 at the Walt Disney Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. At the event, Avaya will illustrate how organizations can choose their own journey to delivering AI-powered customer experiences.





At Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2023, over 80,000 CIOs and senior leaders will explore the technology, insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business, including generative AI (GenAI), business transformation, cybersecurity, customer experience, data analytics, executive leadership, and more.

This year, Avaya will highlight how new customer experience (CX) capabilities and the eruption of AI are radically changing customer experience. “ The fusion of AI with customer experience is no longer a mere vision—it is our reality,” said Jay Patel, GVP, Product Management, Avaya. “ Avaya innovation, bolstered by the promise of AI, is helping shape the future of the employee and customer experience, simultaneously. At the Gartner IT Symposium, we are proud to showcase solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also place experiences at the forefront.”

Patel and Mary Daniel, VP, Customer Solutions Center Operations, Aflac will host a session, Balancing Technology with Personal Touch in Customer Experience, on Tuesday, October 17 from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. ET. Technology is reducing expenses and making operations more efficient by automating various interactions, but it is important to not over-digitize as a personal touch provides empathy and builds relationships and customer connections. Daniel will accompany Patel to lay out how Aflac, with the help of Avaya, achieves the delicate balance between the technology enhancements and a personal touch, freeing customer service associates to deliver the human, more relational experience.

Using real-world scenarios, at Booth #959, Avaya will highlight how organizations can enhance their existing investments with new capabilities to further elevate the customer experience, including:

Next-generation employee experiences powered by AI: Going beyond knowledge management, Avaya will demonstrate how advanced AI tools can help monitor and aid agent wellness, ensuring they stay in the best possible form to meet customer expectations. Avaya will also highlight how AI can help contact center managers easily create custom-made workflows, and produce advanced analytics quickly, enabling the entire organization to deliver outstanding CX regardless of changing customer preferences.

Innovation at your pace: To engage with customers across more touchpoints, innovation is key. Avaya will show how our hybrid cloud options let you move at the pace of your business to deliver an enriched customer experience by adding cloud-based solutions to current solutions with no need to rip and replace. By layering on innovations, organizations can connect how they want, and give employees all the tools to meet customers’ needs. For example, the Avaya Experience Platform Connect solution gives customers the power to take specific elements of our omnichannel Avaya Experience Platform—a specific digital channel or AI capability—and deploy it on top of their existing, rock-solid voice infrastructure. Organizations can choose their journey to new capabilities and innovate without disruption. This is particularly valuable to large enterprise organizations, those in more regulated or sensitive industries like hospitals, and for many geographies worldwide.

Transform learning with a modern communication platform: Student and staff safety has never been so important, even as educational institutions are challenged to stay current with emergency-calling laws. Avaya’s customer, Albuquerque Public Schools will share how Avaya helps this large school district provide multiple channels to connect and serve its community—all while simplifying communications and regulating costs through digital transformation.

Empowering citizens and emergency staff: From severe weather or health crisis to an active shooter threat – organizations of all types must be prepared for emergencies to keep everyone safe. Avaya will highlight how the latest in communications technology helps organizations interconnect people, resources, data, and solutions to deliver information and respond to emergencies faster and more precisely than ever before.

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ​ambitions and ​challenges,​ ​giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the PSLRA.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:



Avaya Corporate PR: corpcommsteam@avaya.com