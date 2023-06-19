Avaya Enterprise Cloud Enables Global Organizations To Future-Proof Communications

Avaya Enterprise Cloud enables organizations to pursue hybrid cloud models by hosting parts of their communications infrastructure in a dedicated cloud instance, while integrating seamlessly with premise-based technology.

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya ENGAGE 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, is helping organizations around the world to future-proof their communications with Avaya Enterprise Cloud.

Avaya Enterprise Cloud provides a dedicated software instance hosted on Microsoft Azure for contact center and unified communications functionality. The solution enables organizations to pursue hybrid cloud models by hosting parts of their communications infrastructure in a dedicated cloud instance, while integrating seamlessly with premise-based technology – a capability in high demand from large enterprises everywhere.

Taking this measured approach to the cloud is a national, non-profit healthcare organization, which is using Avaya Enterprise Cloud to deliver exceptional experiences for staff and patients while rationalizing its premise-based estate. In the United Kingdom, a major banking group is using Avaya Enterprise Cloud to innovate on the customer experiences that it delivers, while keeping core customer experience services stable. Avaya Enterprise Cloud is also the platform on which one of the Middle East’s largest banking groups is building a cloud journey for its contact center infrastructure.

“ Most large contact centers have premise-based call routing systems that are both complex and highly bespoke. These systems have very long lifespans, and customers have little appetite for enduring the disruption, and fundamental business risk, that replacing them entails,” said Tim Sherwood, Global Vice President of Product Management, Avaya. “ But every business is somewhere on the journey to the cloud – whether that’s to consume more advanced functionalities, to rationalize parts of the infrastructure, or simply to reduce the need to manage premise-based architectures. That’s where Avaya Enterprise Cloud comes in; the solution helps organizations enhance their communications solutions at a measured pace. And because many of the largest enterprise customers have standardized on both Microsoft and Avaya solutions, having Avaya Enterprise Cloud hosted on Azure provides an additional opportunity to benefit from their investments while connecting them with new, cloud-based capabilities.”

Avaya Enterprise Cloud delivers personalized configurations, a variety of migration and architecture options and a flexible and scalable pricing model. Building on an expanding technology alliance between Avaya and Microsoft, Avaya Enterprise Cloud follows the technical direction set by Avaya Experience Platform, Avaya’s pure-cloud contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution also hosted on Microsoft Azure. Indeed, Avaya Enterprise Cloud can help organizations further augment their contact center capabilities with Avaya Experience Platform.

Avaya’s solutions also offer Microsoft Teams integration, enabling contact center agents to see presence, converse with colleagues, and move a call to the Teams environment through their Avaya agent desktop.

“ Hybrid deployments give organizations the flexibility to take advantage of the known benefits of the cloud, while preserving their existing investments,” said Aragon Research CEO and Founder, Jim Lundy. “ Avaya’s enterprise-grade, industry-leading workforce communication and collaboration solution connects large workforces and provides streamlined implementation via standard reference architecture, including full-featured personalization and self-administration. Organizations can scale up or down with business needs and enjoy the freedom to innovate and grow without being locked into a single deployment model.”

Additional resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya LLC and its affiliates. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and memorable customer experiences to help organizations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities; market opportunities may not develop for the Company’s solutions and services in ways that the Company anticipates and the Company may not succeed in developing new innovative solutions and services to keep pace with rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and customer preferences; the impact and timing of any cost-savings measures and related local law requirements in various jurisdictions; the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, and the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or other potential weaknesses of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; and the impact of litigation and regulatory proceedings. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the PSLRA.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:

Alex Alias, Avaya



alalias@avaya.com