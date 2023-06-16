Avaya Bolsters C-Suite to Accelerate Business Transformation

Proven Executive Veterans join as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya LLC (“Avaya” or the “Company”), a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced the appointment of three executives to strengthen the Company’s leadership team. These hirings mark another critical step in the Company’s business transformation and were announced on the eve of Avaya ENGAGE, Avaya’s premier customer experience event for customers, partners and users being held in Orlando, FL June 18-21.

The following executives will report to Alan Masarek, Avaya’s Chief Executive Officer:

Amy O’Keefe – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) : O’Keefe serves as CFO with responsibility for the global finance organization. With 30 years of financial expertise and a proven track record of driving business growth while maximizing profitability, O’Keefe most recently served as CFO of WW International (formerly Weight Watchers International), where she played a key role in the company’s rationalization and realignment strategy. She previously held CFO roles at Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Savant Systems, D&M Holdings, and was divisional CFO at Black & Decker.

: O’Keefe serves as CFO with responsibility for the global finance organization. With 30 years of financial expertise and a proven track record of driving business growth while maximizing profitability, O’Keefe most recently served as CFO of WW International (formerly Weight Watchers International), where she played a key role in the company’s rationalization and realignment strategy. She previously held CFO roles at Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Savant Systems, D&M Holdings, and was divisional CFO at Black & Decker. Omar Javaid – Chief Product Officer (CPO) : Javaid joined Avaya on June 15, 2023 to serve as CPO to lead product strategy & management and strategic alliances and technology partners. He most recently served as SVP & GM at Qualcomm, and previously as President of the Nexmo API platform unit and Chief Product Officer at Vonage. He also served on the Board at TV Guide International, as SVP & GM at TiVo, and in leadership roles at Google, Motorola, and Hewlett-Packard.

: Javaid joined Avaya on June 15, 2023 to serve as CPO to lead product strategy & management and strategic alliances and technology partners. He most recently served as SVP & GM at Qualcomm, and previously as President of the Nexmo platform unit and Chief Product Officer at Vonage. He also served on the Board at TV Guide International, as SVP & GM at TiVo, and in leadership roles at Google, Motorola, and Hewlett-Packard. Josh Mueller – Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) : Mueller will join Avaya on July 17, 2023 to serve as CMO and General Manager of Hardware. He will oversee worldwide marketing activities and Avaya’s hardware business, including Supply Chain, Procurement and Devices. He most recently served as SVP and GM of the Portfolio Business Unit at NI (National Instruments). He previously was Chief Digital Officer at Vonage, CMO at Dun & Bradstreet and held marketing leadership roles at Dell Technologies.

“As Avaya enters a dynamic new chapter, the extensive industry and management experience of these executives will help us rapidly build on the leadership position we have established in customer experience,” said Mr. Masarek. “We operate in a very competitive technology industry, and seasoned executives like Amy, Omar and Josh could choose to work anywhere. Their decision to join Avaya is strong affirmation of the company’s potential and validates that we have set Avaya on the right path for our customers, partners and employees.”

As they transition to their new roles at Avaya, these new leaders will be attending Avaya ENGAGE, where they will join with more than 3,000 Avaya customers, partners, thought leaders and Avaya associates to share in the world of customer experience. Approximately 90 keynotes and breakout sessions will be presented on building great customer experiences and defining what’s next in customer experience technologies, including exciting innovations coming from Artificial Intelligence. Customers including Wynn Resorts, Bayview Technologies, Give Kids The World, Global Payments, Concentrix, Seneca Foods Corporation and Michigan State University are among the customers expected to present. The event will be held at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort beginning June 18. For more information see: https://avaya-engage.avaya.com/orlando-2023.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and memorable customer experiences to help organizations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the PSLRA.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:

Alex Alias, Avaya



alalias@avaya.com