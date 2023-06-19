Avaya and Alvaria Partner to Empower Proactive Customer Experience Transformations with Advanced Outbound Capabilities

Introducing a groundbreaking alliance designed to help the world’s largest brands transition from reactive to proactive customer experiences in the cloud.

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudContactCenter–Today, Alvaria announced an expanded partnership with Avaya, a leading provider of customer experience solutions, to further strengthen the Avaya cloud portfolio with state-of-the-art outreach capabilities. As a part of the companies’ longstanding relationship in Avaya’s DevConnect Technology Partner program, this enhanced collaboration aims to deliver proactive customer outreach experiences to deliver innovation without disruption while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and coordinating engagement activity across the enterprise.





Alvaria will integrate its Alvaria Cloud solutions for outbound interactions, regulatory and compliance management, and convenient time to call capabilities with Avaya’s Elite contact center and its Enterprise Cloud solutions. This integration will provide Avaya’s customers with advanced outbound capabilities, enabling modern, proactive, compliant campaigns for customer acquisition, collections, growth, and driving customer loyalty and retention.

“Outbound capabilities play a critical role in successful customer service strategies, and Alvaria recognizes their importance,” said Alan Masarek, Chief Executive Officer, Avaya. “Through this expanded partnership with Avaya, joint customers can optimize their outbound campaigns while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The integration of Alvaria’s outbound and compliance solutions empowers organizations to provide customers with the best experiences and facilitate efficient and effective interactions with Avaya-enabled call center agents.”

The partnership between Alvaria and Avaya offers countless benefits to customers by providing access to advanced outbound interaction capabilities, which enables businesses to optimize their customer acquisition and retention efforts. The integration of regulatory and compliance management solutions ensures adherence to industry regulations, mitigating risks and strengthening customer trust. Additionally, the incorporation of convenient time to call capabilities enhances the efficiency of outbound campaigns, increasing the likelihood of successful customer engagements.

“Our collaboration between Alvaria and Avaya, is one that I personally am honored to announce in coordination with the Avaya Engage event,” said Jeff Cotten, Alvaria CEO, “My team and I look forward to enabling Avaya’s blue chip customer base with enhanced proactive outbound CX strategies, streamlined business operations, and the ability to navigate regulatory challenges successfully.”

Committed to empowering businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences, the Alvaria and Avaya partnership is a significant step toward that objective.

Alvaria Cloud outbound capabilities will be available through Avaya and Avaya Channel partners later this year.

About Alvaria

Alvaria helps organizations efficiently manage and engage the modern workforce and connect compliantly with customers and prospects. Our open, innovative multi-platform is purpose built for two core competencies; a feature-rich, intuitive, and intelligent workforce engagement management platform, and a multichannel proactive compliant outreach platform. Alvaria, the product of the merger of world leaders – Aspect Software and Noble Systems – is proudly celebrating 50 years in business reshaping customer and employee experience.

ALVARIA. Reshaping Customer Experience™. For more information, please visit www.alvaria.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and memorable customer experiences to help organizations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

