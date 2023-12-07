Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ Now Available Worldwide

Players Can Experience Pandora Firsthand and Become Na’vi

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ubisoft® announced that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is now available worldwide on Ubisoft+, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna and PC through Ubisoft Connect. The game is rated T for Teen, and its standard edition is available for $69.99.





Developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft Studio* in close collaboration with James Cameron’s production company Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person standalone adventure that takes place on the same timeline as the Avatar films, built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine.

“From the soundscape of Pandora to the living and reactive open world, every moment of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is designed to keep players immersed in this incredible world,” said Magnus Jansen, creative director at Massive. “We worked closely with the Avatar filmmakers to create a faithful extension of the Avatar universe while giving players a new setting and story to experience.”

“The world of Avatar is as rich and diverse as our own. It offers the opportunity for more stories than we could ever explore through feature films,” said Jon Landau, Avatar producer. “Through our remarkable partnership with Massive Entertainment, we have embraced the opportunity to tell new stories and expand the world. The result of the partnership will allow fans to be transported to never-before-seen regions of Pandora and their rise to the challenge of becoming Na’vi.”

“It has been a privilege to join Massive and Lightstorm Entertainment’s close collaboration to bring this powerful fantasy to Avatar fans around the world,” said Luigi Priore, VP, Disney, Pixar, and 20th Century Games. “With Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, players will be able experience an epic original story while exploring the world of Pandora in a way that’s only possible in games.”

Vice President of Global Brand at Ubisoft, Brenda Panagrossi, added, “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora delivers an immersive expansion of Pandora that both Avatar and fans of action-adventure games will enjoy; from soaring through clouds on a banshee to overpowering enemies in combat to exploring the beautiful and dangerous Western Frontier – the game truly has all the ingredients of an amazing blockbuster experience.“

Set in the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent, players can explore Pandora firsthand. With brand-new Na’vi clans, flora, and fauna, including a banshee companion to bond with and ride in the open skies, players can interact with the vibrant open world in single-player or online in two-player co-op. In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the human militaristic RDA corporation is back on Pandora and stripping away resources from the land and its inhabitants. Players will play as a Na’vi, born on Pandora but abducted as a child and raised away from Na’vi culture in an RDA training program. With Na’vi roots and a human upbringing, players will find themselves suddenly free only to feel like strangers in their homeland. Players must protect the Western Frontier from the RDA’s return, reconnect with their lost Na’vi heritage, and unite disparate clans for the greater good.

Across the expansive Western Frontier, players will meet unique clans who will teach them what it means to be Na’vi, such as honing their “Na’vi Senses,” mastering their strength to navigate the beautiful and dangerous open world, as well as upgrading their skills to push back the RDA; using traditional Na’vi weapons like bows for precision and spear-thrower for high impact; and forming a lifelong bond with a banshee – who can also be a powerful aerial combat ally. Players can leverage their human training and use weapons like stun grenades and employ multiple combat styles to fend off the RDA.

Players can customize their character with options including different body types and voices. As they journey across the Western Frontier and connect with their Na’vi heritage, players can equip more gear, craft better quality weapons, and upgrade skills to fit their playstyle. Customization also extends to the player’s banshee with unique gear pieces, and more.

PlayStation players will have free access to the Aranahe Warrior Pack. Season Pass owners will also have a bonus quest available at launch, and two-story packs that will be available in 2024 for players who want to continue their adventures on Pandora. Through Ubisoft+, players can access The Ultimate Edition, which includes the season pass, digital artbook, the Sarentu Heritage cosmetic pack, and the Sarentu Hunter equipment pack, valued at $129.99.

To transport players to Pandora at any given time, the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Original Game Soundtrack featuring music by Emmy-nominated conductor, composer, and performer Pinar Toprak, can be streamed, and purchased on December 8.

