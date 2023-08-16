Avara Named #1 E-Commerce Business in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

Dallas-based, woman-owned business ranked for the second year in a row, placing in the top 5 fastest growing women’s retailers in the nation

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avara, a Dallas-based e-commerce women’s clothing retailer, announced today it has been named to the Inc. 5000 of fastest growing privately held companies at number 537. In addition to the overall ranking, Avara was named the number one fastest growing e-commerce business in the nation, the 4th fastest growing women’s retailer in the nation and 20th overall in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. This is the second year in a row that Avara has been featured on the list.









This prestigious list ranks 5000 companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. All 5000 honoree companies will be individually profiled on Inc.com.

“It is such an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list of the top companies for the second year in a row,” said Emily Wickard, Avara Founder and CEO. “We are especially proud to be ranked as number one in the e-commerce category. As an e-commerce company, this validates our growth strategy which focuses heavily on digital and influencer marketing. We are so grateful for our community of loyal customers we call ‘Avaraistas.’ This recognition is a testament to our full community of ‘Avaraistas’ and their desire for a new curated type of shopping experience.”

Avara was founded in 2018 with the goal of providing specially curated clothing and a unique customer experience. Today, Avara continues to strive to become the go-to fashion brand for women who want to feel confident and supported through not only the clothes they wear but also through the shopping experience itself. Avara is building an unparalleled customer community where women come together to share, support and celebrate clothing. The company has built a following of “Avaraistas” across all fifty states and Puerto Rico and Canada.

While Avara provides an in-person shopping experience for local customers at its Dallas location at 4329 W. Lovers Lane, the brand focuses on its online store and digital strategy by partnering with fashion and lifestyle influencers to promote the Avara brand, expand its footprint and build the “Avaraista” community.

“To make the Inc. 5000 list and breakthrough in several categories is a great testament to our Avara mission,” said Anna Salazar, Marketing Director. “We look forward to continuing our growth and success with the support of our customers and our ‘Avaraista’ community.”

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2023.

For more information about Avara, or to begin your experience as the next Avaraista, go to www.ShopAvara.com.

