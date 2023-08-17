Avant-garde Health Debuts on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avant-garde Health, the leading provider of solutions for improving perioperative quality and profitability, has been named to Inc.’s annual compilation of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven analysis of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.





With approximately 6 million private companies in the U.S., The Inc. 5000 list represents the top 1/10th of 1 percent. These companies have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“With our revenue growth exceeding 100 percent over the last three years, we are proud to earn inclusion in this year’s Inc. 5000 list,” said Derek Haas, CEO and Founder of Avant-garde Health. “Considering the unprecedented economic challenges faced by U.S. hospitals during the last three years, our achievements are quite exceptional among health-tech providers. Our success can be attributed to the value we help create for healthcare providers and the high degree of satisfaction we enjoy with our customers. We’re helping them weather the storms and strengthen their financial stability as they continue to improve the quality of patient care.”

Across the perioperative care continuum, Avant-garde Health helps healthcare providers reduce costs, improve throughput and outcomes, and optimize coding and billing. With Avant-garde, hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians finally have the level of detail needed to see opportunities for improvement they can’t see now. Unique benchmarking across physicians, departments and peer hospitals enables providers to identify opportunities with the most potential for financial, operational, and quality gains. To learn more, please visit avantgardehealth.com.

