Home Business Wire Avant-garde Health Debuts on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Business Wire

Avant-garde Health Debuts on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avant-garde Health, the leading provider of solutions for improving perioperative quality and profitability, has been named to Inc.’s annual compilation of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven analysis of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.


With approximately 6 million private companies in the U.S., The Inc. 5000 list represents the top 1/10th of 1 percent. These companies have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“With our revenue growth exceeding 100 percent over the last three years, we are proud to earn inclusion in this year’s Inc. 5000 list,” said Derek Haas, CEO and Founder of Avant-garde Health. “Considering the unprecedented economic challenges faced by U.S. hospitals during the last three years, our achievements are quite exceptional among health-tech providers. Our success can be attributed to the value we help create for healthcare providers and the high degree of satisfaction we enjoy with our customers. We’re helping them weather the storms and strengthen their financial stability as they continue to improve the quality of patient care.”

About Avant-garde Health

Across the perioperative care continuum, Avant-garde Health helps healthcare providers reduce costs, improve throughput and outcomes, and optimize coding and billing. With Avant-garde, hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians finally have the level of detail needed to see opportunities for improvement they can’t see now. Unique benchmarking across physicians, departments and peer hospitals enables providers to identify opportunities with the most potential for financial, operational, and quality gains. To learn more, please visit avantgardehealth.com.

About the Inc. 5000

Please visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2023.

Contacts

Scot McLeod

Vice President of Marketing

Avant-garde Health

scot@avantgardehealth.com

Articoli correlati

Orbita Acquires Wellbe Assets

Business Wire Business Wire -
Combined offering creates a seamless digital pathway for patient careBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbita, the leading provider of smart virtual assistants and...
Continua a leggere

Sentar Receives U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Increase Cyber Resilience in Nuclear Reactors

Business Wire Business Wire -
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned small business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, announced today...
Continua a leggere

SIGNiX Introduces Compliance Lock™: Elevating Digital Signature Verification and Regulatory Assurance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Shaping the Future of Digital Compliance Monitoring for Financial FirmsCHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ComplianceMatters--SIGNiX, a leading provider of secure and compliant...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php