Avangrid’s Digital Summit Showcases the Technologies Shaping the Future of the Energy Industry

ORANGE, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy–Each year, leading sustainable energy company Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a member of the Iberdrola Group, hosts its Digital Summit to invite technology leaders from around the country to its Connecticut headquarters to showcase the latest digital solutions for the energy section. This year’s event took place last week and featured disruptive technologies that will advance smart grids, improve operations efficiency and enhance the customer experience. Watch a video summary of the event here.









“The path to a cleaner future depends on our ability to modernize and keep evolving,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “We will continue to invest in innovation and cutting-edge technologies that drive us forward. Our annual Digital Summit creates a powerful learning environment and is part of Iberdrola’s global event series to analyze the latest trends in digitalization and innovation. Events like this ensure we remain leaders in the digital transformation.”

The two-day event included TechShows where organizations including Accenture, Amazon Web Service, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, IBM, Microsoft, NTT Data, PwC, and SAP hosted separate innovation workshops presenting their newest digital products and services to Avangrid. Featured technologies included advanced analytics, machine learning, edge computing, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and robotics. These technologies can help address a wide variety of use cases including electric vehicle load management, customer experience, streamlining permitting and improving asset performance.

“As an IT professional, new technology is always exciting for me,” said Carl Young, Chief Information Officer at Avangrid. “Seeing use cases demonstrating real life application of these technologies, solving business problems and driving business value really helps bring these technologies to life. Our digital transformation is a journey, not a destination. We must continue to challenge ourselves and our processes to work smarter and continually evolve to become the utility of the future.”

“In an industry still learning to adopt big digital transformation and innovation, Avangrid is leading because we truly dedicate the time and energy to transform by empowering people and fostering innovation across cloud, AI/ML, customer experience, and data analytics,” said Mansur Ali Mohammed, Director of IT Architecture, Digital and Innovation . “As we continue to drive a digital future, let’s keep these conversations going, push boundaries, and harness the power of Innovation to shape a sustainable and efficient future in Avangrid.”

Avangrid is a recognized clean energy innovator and invested more than $97 million in energy innovation projects last year alone. These investments drove reliability improvements across operations and the exploration of the development of new renewable energy sources, like green hydrogen. Most recently, Avangrid’s innovation efforts earned the company the honor of Top Innovator by Public Utilities Fortnightly Magazine for its Cyber Security Simulation in the Metaverse project.

“The IEA (International Energy Agency) has found that 40% of the CO2 reductions needed to shift the world towards net-zero by 2050 rely on technologies not yet commercially deployed on a mass-market scale, so this requires companies to collaborate and innovate at a speed and scale never imagined before, to get to sustainable outcomes that will make a positive difference to the future of this planet,” said Shy Muralidharan, Worldwide Decarbonization Solutions Lead – Energy & Utilities, Amazon Web Services

“Deloitte is proud to work with Avangrid and have the opportunity to demonstrate transformative technologies during their Digital Summit and TechShows, which can bring benefits to the communities that depend on these types of services every day,” said Brian Murrell, Partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP.

“One more year we’ve had the pleasure to participate in the 2023 Avangrid Digital Summit and TechShows, sharing our view on how innovation and digital transformation can make companies in the Energy and Utility space be more efficient, effective, resilient and customer oriented,” said Antoni Masso, Managing Partner at NTT DATA. “This event is growing bigger each year and we are grateful to be part of it.”

“Accenture is very pleased to be a part of the TechShows to showcase the latest in the Utility/Energy world and further our partnership with Avangrid,” said Sandeep Ganesh, Accenture Account Lead.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

