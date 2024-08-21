Avangrid Leverages Data to Boost Grid Reliability and Customer Satisfaction

New data analytics method at NYSEG and RG&E prioritizes tree work, resulting in the companies removing more danger trees and at a cheaper cost than ever before

Analyzes critical data points like historical line performance, the number of customers served, and the number of high-risk trees in the area

ORANGE, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerSatisfaction–Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and a member of the Iberdrola Group, has launched a new initiative focused on improving reliability and grid resiliency for its electric customers—using data analytics to prioritize proactive tree maintenance. This innovative method, which analyzes potential impact, historical reliability and risk, is being piloted at Avangrid’s New York subsidiaries—New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E)—and has already delivered significant benefits to customers.





“We’re always looking to innovative our tree maintenance programs because trees are a leading cause of outages for our customers,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Launching this data-driven method has evolved our approach and created many efficiencies, particularly when it comes to danger trees. These dead or decaying trees are outside of the distribution right-of-way but still pose a significant threat to the power grid. Our new prioritization method has resulted in us removing more danger trees in a month than ever before, and at a cheaper cost. This will substantially benefit our customers’ reliability, especially as are in the height of the summer storm season. I’d like to thank the New York Public Service Commission for its support of our vegetation management programs and for recognizing the value they are delivering to our customers.”

NYSEG and RG&E operate approximately 42,800 combined miles of overhead electric lines across upstate New York, translating to more than 10,600 danger trees posing an immediate risk to customers. Historically, NYSEG and RG&E have addressed danger trees based on imminent risk identified by customer calls, worst performing circuit reports or the local arborist’s maintenance plans. This new data-driven approach improves on this method by using data analysis to ensure reliability is at the forefront of decisions. The system analyzes critical data points—such as historical performance of the line, the number of customers served by the line, the number of high-risk trees and the type of protectant on the line (bare or covered)—to determine a level of priority for removing the danger tree. NYSEG and RG&E arborists then create a detailed work plan based on these priorities.

“This approach has been a game changer,” said Erin Perry, manager of Vegetation Management at NYSEG. “With all our data pulled together into one system, I can look at our service area map and see not only where the danger trees are located, but also their risk to our customers. I’m pleased with the efficiency this has created and how it has resulted in improved reliability for our customers.”

This data analysis framework is possible thanks to Avangrid’s data consolidation efforts by its Operational Performance team. This effort integrated millions of data points from across Avangrid’s eight electric and natural gas utilities into one cohesive system, allowing for advanced data analytics in a variety of areas. Avangrid plans to continue evolving its data analytics with tree work by adding more data points—such as the details on tree species, level of tree decay or from the company’s maintenance inspections—and by integrating the company’s computer vision artificial intelligence (AI) system to help identify risks and field conditions, leading to improved safety for its arborists.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $45 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit avangrid.com.

Contacts

Media:

Sarah Warren



sarah.warren@avangrid.com

585-794-9253