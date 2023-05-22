Avanci Broadcast adds ETRI, KPN, NEC and NERC-DTV as Licensors

One-stop Licensing Platform Expands to Over 80% of Essential Patent Families for the ATSC 3.0 Broadcasting Standard

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avanci Broadcast, the one-stop licensing platform for ATSC 3.0 launched in March 2023, today announced the addition of four new licensors, based in China, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea.





The many talented researchers and inventors at ETRI, KPN, NEC and NERC-DTV have enabled those organizations to be significant contributors to the ATSC 3.0 / NextGenTV standard. Alongside the initial Avanci Broadcast licensors, they are collectively responsible for more than 80% of all families containing patents declared essential for ATSC 3.0.

Avanci Broadcast is an independent intermediary which streamlines the licensing process, offering makers of products such as TVs and set-top boxes a single agreement covering the ATSC 3.0 standard essential patents (SEPs) of all its licensors, avoiding the need to negotiate individual bi-lateral agreements with each.

Existing Avanci Broadcast licensees including LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sharp and Sony are now also licensed to ATSC 3.0 SEPs of these new licensors at no additional cost, increasing the value of their license. For new licensees, Avanci Broadcast is currently offering enhanced terms for early adopters.

“We believe that our market-based solution supports the adoption and growth of NextGenTV by removing uncertainty around licensing,” said Ilkka Rahnasto, Senior Vice President at Avanci Broadcast. “We appreciate the trust and support of our newest licensors, as well as our existing partners.”

To learn more about the Avanci Broadcast platform, visit www.avanci.com/broadcast.

Developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee, the ATSC 3.0 standard has been adopted for over-the-air TV broadcasts in countries including the United States and South Korea. Also known as NextGen TV, ATSC 3.0 enables 4K / UHD broadcast with higher frame rates, better color and sound, and other technical improvements over the previous standard. It also works hand-in-hand with content delivered over the internet for services such as customized advertising, on-demand and premium content, and interactivity.

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology can be simpler. An independent intermediary not owned or controlled by licensors or licensees, Avanci works at the intersection of different industries. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our licensing platforms, with one-stop solutions designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Avanci is proud to be a part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.



