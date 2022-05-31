Home Business Wire Avanci Announces Patent License Agreement with Ford
Avanci Announces Patent License Agreement with Ford

Leading car maker joins Avanci’s essential patent marketplace for connected vehicles

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Avanci announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Ford Motor Company. With one agreement, Ford gains access to all 4G, 3G, and 2G standard essential patents owned by the 49 patent owners currently participating in the Avanci licensing program, as well as any patent owner who joins the program in the future, for use in Ford’s connected vehicles.


“Avanci extends a warm welcome to Ford, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers,” said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci. “Ford is the fifth US-based auto maker to join the growing list of companies who have adopted the industry solution offered by our independent marketplace.”

Avanci has transformed the way the owners of patented cellular technology and automakers share technology, by offering a single joint license to the majority cellular standard essential patents on a set of transparent licensing terms that have been widely accepted by licensors and licensees. A total of 41 auto brands and more than 65 million vehicles are now licensed by Avanci.

About Avanci:

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology in the Internet of Things era can be simpler. As an independent intermediary working at the intersection of different industries, our one-stop solution is designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our marketplace. Companies with essential patents share their innovations with companies creating connected products for the IoT in one place, with one agreement, and for one fair, flat rate. In 2020, the World Economic Forum named Avanci a Technology Pioneer for its work in accelerating innovation for the Internet of Things.

www.avanci.com

