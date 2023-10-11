Avanade Launches New Cloud Insights Platform That Identifies Risks and Unlocks Cloud Spend of up to 50%

Avanade Cloud Impact identifies business risk, technical debt, cost optimization and sustainability improvements to help companies establish a resilient and AI-ready digital core.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avanade, the leading Microsoft solution provider, has today launched a new platform to help businesses establish an AI-ready digital core and unlock funding to reinvest in innovation. “Avanade Cloud Impact” is a data platform that uses the latest in AI and machine learning to integrate and analyse industry, business and technical data sources and generate rich, tailored modernization for companies in their cloud journey. The platform is already saving Avanade clients up to 50 percent of their cloud spend and even higher savings for specific applications.





With cloud consumption growing exponentially, the enterprise digital core is transforming quickly with impressive agility and flexibility returns. At the same time, many companies are struggling to realize the full value of their cloud journey because that increased consumption generates redundancy, technical debt, and hidden spending on legacy applications. Over time, this results in an environment that is weighed down and consumes resources that could be better spent on developing new innovative capabilities – like AI.

Avanade Cloud Impact works by analysing cloud consumption patterns and comparing them with a range of data sources like application business attributes in ITSM (IT Service Management) and CMDB (Configuration Management Database) systems, customer defined architectural standards to generate insights on a wide range of risks and opportunities across an IT estate. Insights range from observations to modernization recommendations and in some cases includes cost-benefit analysis for the recommendation. With this platform, CIOs can be confident that their team is running business-critical applications securely. Avanade Cloud Impact can also deliver information about data egress cost spikes, application redesign options, and achieve up to 50 percent cloud cost savings while quantifying sustainability benefits, all without the need to make any code changes.

“Originally, choosing the best cloud adoption strategy was the main challenge facing businesses. Now though, optimizing the run cost of cloud environments has become more strategically important,” explains Craig Gorsline, Avanade’s Chief Growth Officer and Global Technology Business Group Lead. “Through improved cost optimization, today’s leaders can manage their cloud infrastructure more effectively, build a competitive edge, mitigate risks, and ultimately drive long-term sustainability and growth through AI innovation.”

“With the increased use of IaaS and PaaS, organisations are facing substantial and ongoing costs that could be reduced if they take a more considered and proactive approach to managing their cloud environments,” continues Gorsline. “Our Avanade Cloud Impact platform is like a digital adviser that can inform, educate and empower organizations to optimize their Azure cloud environments, manage costs and prepare for the AI-powered future.”

“We’re very excited about this new platform, Avanade Cloud Impact, from our partners at Avanade and how this powers deep insights and recommendations that accelerate value for our Azure customers,” said Merrie Williamson, CVP, Azure Infrastructure, Digital and App Innovation.

As part of its commitment to helping clients adopt an AI-first business approach, Avanade is offering qualifying clients a free introductory cost optimization workshop.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Claire Booty



+44 (0) 7930760031



claire.booty@avanade.com