Availity Welcomes Sean Keneally as Chief Operating Officer

Keneally Brings Operational Strategy and Transformation Prowess to Build on Availity’s Mission to Shape the Future of Healthcare Technology and Service Delivery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Availity, the nation’s largest real-time health information network, announced the appointment of Sean Keneally as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO).





A seasoned healthcare executive with nearly two decades of experience in healthcare operations, strategic planning, and technology and executive leadership, Keneally brings his unique healthcare market insights to help empower Availity to serve its clients and shape the future of healthcare technology and service delivery.

“Joining Availity during this pivotal period in healthcare is an honor,” said Keneally. “Availity’s position in the healthcare ecosystem gives us unique advantages to quickly capitalize on and scale emerging technologies and sophisticated capabilities like AI and automation. By leveraging innovative technologies for enhanced workflows, we aim to provide unmatched value to our clients and their members, continuing Availity’s legacy and fueling our growth.”

Prior to his appointment as COO, Keneally served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer-Health Solutions at Elevance Health.

In his new role, Keneally will oversee day-to-day operations and be responsible for ensuring seamless integration of Availity’s products and technology with healthcare processes to drive innovation, efficiency, and adaptability in a dynamic healthcare landscape.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sean as our new COO. In addition to offering invaluable insider’s knowledge of the challenges facing our health plan clients, he understands the multi-faceted impacts of the evolving regulatory environment and how to most effectively meet market demands for holistic and intuitive technology solutions,” said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. “We’re confident that Sean’s experience will help move our organization with agility and purpose to bring insights that cater to the diverse needs of our health plan and provider customers.”

“Availity’s ability to achieve its strategic priorities; meet, exceed, and anticipate the needs of its customers; and reinforce its position at the intersection of payer and provider health information exchange requires a strong and experienced operational leader like Sean,” said Chuck Divita, Chair of the Availity Board of Directors and Executive Vice President-Commercial Markets at GuideWell. “Sean is well-prepared to ensure that Availity stays ahead of healthcare industry transformations and continues to deliver unparalleled value to its clients.”

Keneally has a proven track record of spearheading transformative initiatives, especially with operations, technology, and strategy. In addition to his tenure at Elevance, he brings more than a decade of experience from industry leaders, including Lucent Technologies and Saint-Gobain Containers. Keneally holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Towson University and an MBA in Supply Chain & Finance from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad Graduate School.

Keneally lives in Peachtree City, GA, with his wife, son, and two dogs. He is an avid hiker, golfer, and sports memorabilia collector.

About Availity

Availity is the trusted partner for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical, administrative, and financial data. Positioned at the nexus of provider, health plan, and consumer health information, Availity develops scalable, innovative solutions for healthcare data acquisition, standardization, transparency, automation, and exchange among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation’s largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548). Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Matt Schlossberg



Director of Public Relations, Availity



630-935-9136



matt.schlossberg@availity.com

Jill Colna / Jill Anderson



SVM PR



401-490-9700



availity@svmpr.com