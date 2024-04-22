Availity Appoints Sean Barrett as Chief Product Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Availity, the nation’s largest real-time health information network, announced the appointment of Sean Barrett as its new Chief Product Officer. With an extensive background in healthcare technology and a proven track record of driving innovation, Barrett brings valuable expertise to Availity as the company continues to revolutionize the healthcare industry.





In his new role, Barrett will oversee Availity’s product strategy and development, focusing on enhancing the company’s suite of solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and payers. With a deep understanding of the complexities within the healthcare ecosystem, Barrett will lead Availity’s efforts to streamline processes, reduce friction, and improve overall efficiency.

Prior to joining Availity, Barrett served in key leadership positions at prominent healthcare organizations, including R1 and Deloitte Consulting, where he played instrumental roles in developing and implementing innovative strategies for provider operations. His experience in revenue cycle management and strategic operations uniquely positions him to drive Availity’s product initiatives forward.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sean Barrett to the Availity team,” said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. “His proven leadership and deep expertise in healthcare technology make him the ideal candidate to lead our product innovation efforts. As Availity continues to advance its mission of simplifying healthcare, Sean’s strategic vision will be instrumental in shaping the future of our product offerings.”

Barrett’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Availity as the company continues to expand its footprint in the healthcare technology market. With a focus on leveraging AI and other cutting-edge technologies, Barrett will lead Availity in developing solutions that drive efficiency, improve patient outcomes, and empower healthcare stakeholders across the board.

“I am honored to join Availity as Chief Product Officer,” said Barrett. “Availity has a strong reputation for innovation and a commitment to making healthcare simpler and more accessible for everyone. I look forward to working with the talented team at Availity to further enhance our product offerings and deliver meaningful solutions that address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.”

