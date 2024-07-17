Avail Announces Corpus: a First-of-its-kind Platform Enabling Creators and Rights Holders to Monetize Their Content for LLM Training and Real-time Answer Retrieval

Now live at itsavail.com/corpus

This morning, Avail, a leading AI research company focused on the media industry, launched Corpus, a new platform enabling creators and media rights holders to license their work to AI model developers. Corpus enables rights holders to seek compensation for both catalog content and real-time answers derived from their work.





An emerging economy is giving IP rights holders a new path to monetize their content, with the biggest players benefiting the most:

Alphabet and Meta have offered millions to studios to license their content, according to a report in Bloomberg.

According to a report in The Verge, OpenAI has signed agreements with Vox Media, The Atlantic, News Corp, DotDash Meredith, the Financial Times, and The Associated Press, amongst other publishers, to license their content to train large language models.

While deal terms were not disclosed in most agreements, Reddit shared in February ahead of its IPO filing that it had made more than $200 million by licensing its data to OpenAI.

“ AI has enabled an incredible new revenue stream for rights holders, but so far, only goliath players have been able to strike deals. Our platform allows creators and smaller media companies to get in on the action by leveraging collective scale,” said Chris Giliberti, CEO of Avail. “ The opportunity is bigger than training data. To answer their users, chatbots are increasingly retrieving real time content from media properties. We want to help rights holders get cited and paid; it’s crucial, as the longstanding search and ad revenue model breaks down.”

The Corpus homepage features a valuation calculator, extending media companies and creators an estimate of their catalog’s worth based on recent benchmarks. Interested rights holders can sign up for a Corpus account to enable licensing.

Leading podcast networks, video producers, and online publications are already using Corpus. Launch partners include leading short form video network Mad Realities and Sonoro, the largest Spanish language podcast producer.

Of their partnership with Avail, Sonoro CEO Joshua Weinstein commented, “ As a rights holder with one of the largest Spanish language podcast libraries in the world, protecting our IP is a top priority. The Corpus valuation and paywall infrastructure is an important resource, helping us determine and guard the value of our assets in this new market.”

Alice Ma, CEO & Co-Founder of Mad Realities, commented: “ AI will inevitably shift the economic model in our industry and make creative work more valuable than ever. AI models are scraping and taking this valuable IP right now. Mad Realities exists at the frontier of technology and entertainment, and we’re excited to partner with Avail to explore how to shift value in the age of AI into the hands of creatives and creators.”

Avail was founded by CEO Chris Giliberti, a Golden Globe-nominated media executive who produced Homecoming (Amazon), served as Spotify’s head of TV & film, and worked as a media-focused management consultant at BCG. Avail’s tech team is led by co-founder Ryan Riebling, who spent over 7 years at Amazon as an engineering leader.

The company is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley and Hollywood names, including Seven Seven Six (Alexis Ohanian), General Catalyst, and Advancit Capital (Shari Redstone).

