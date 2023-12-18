AV-TEST Confirms Skyhigh Security Service Edge Delivers Superior Threat Protection in All Test Categories

Scores Close to 100% on Malware Detection and Prevention Confirm Skyhigh Security’s Effectiveness as a Defense-in-Depth Enterprise Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security announced today that its Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio far surpassed other similar product tests in an independent evaluation conducted by AV-TEST–placing the Skyhigh Cloud Platform among the top performers in its product category. Skyhigh SSE protects data and prevents threats in the cloud across all websites, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, including Shadow IT, and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) environments from a single, cloud-native enforcement point.





In the test results, Skyhigh SSE had a 99.67% efficacy rate for malicious portable executable (PE) files, a 97.75% efficacy rate for non-PE malware and an 87.68% efficacy rate for phishing URLs. In comparison, the industry averages for Secure Web Gateway (SWG) products tested back in 2022-2023 are 86.8%, 90.5% and 77.7%, respectively. For the false positive testing, the rate was very low at .66%. These results confirm the high threat protection efficacy of Skyhigh SSE. In addition, AV-TEST performed an additional prevalent malware detection test, which refers to malware that is widespread and commonly encountered within a specific time period. In that test, Skyhigh SSE shows an efficiency of 99.69% for malicious PE files and 99.51% for non-portable executable malware files.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Magdeburg, Germany, AV-TEST is the leading independent organization that evaluates IT security software. It provides independent comparative tests uninfluenced by third parties and recognized on an international level. The Skyhigh SSE test focused on the detection rate of links pointing to portable executable malware such as .exe files, links pointing to other forms of malicious files such as those found in HTML and JavaScript and links pointing to phishing URLs.

“Considering all the results of the products tested by AV-TEST, Skyhigh is among the top performers in that product category and offers strong protection against the used test cases,” AV-TEST’s evaluation reported.

“AV-TEST conducted a comprehensive evaluation of our Skyhigh SSE portfolio in real-world scenarios, assessing its effectiveness against the latest threats,” said Kelly Elliott, vice president of product marketing at Skyhigh Security. “The findings validate Skyhigh SSE’s robust threat protection, positioning it as an essential component in fortifying corporate networks and clouds. Our multi-pronged approach, along with the integration of diverse protection technologies at various entry points, is a key part of our SSE strategy.”

AV-TEST exclusively sourced all the data for testing of malicious and clean links from their database, one of the largest collections of digital malware samples in the world. AV-TEST uses static and dynamic analysis of samples to ensure that the domains are actively hosting malicious content at the time of the testing and exhibiting their malicious behavior. The URLs were accessed on virtualized Microsoft Windows systems running Microsoft Windows 10 Professional with all patches installed.

The Skyhigh SSE Portfolio includes Skyhigh SWG, Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker, Skyhigh Private Access, and other products, integrated into a comprehensive cloud platform, with Data Loss Prevention as a core capability orchestrated across the web, cloud and private apps. As a cloud service, it gives organizations visibility and control of their data in the cloud, regardless of whether it’s in use, at rest, or in motion.

Resources:

Read the full AV-TEST report, including more details on test methodology, configuration and results.

Read the AV-TEST blog

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.

