AV Showcases Next-Generation Defense Robotics at DEVCON 2024 in Orlando

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$avav #AeroVironment–AeroVironment (AV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, hosted the inaugural Defense Robotics Developers Conference (DEVCON) in Orlando, Florida. The premier event brought together key stakeholders in defense robotics to explore the latest innovations in uncrewed systems and promote collaborative advancements in technology and operational solutions.









Brad Truesdell, AV’s senior vice president of global sales, business development, & inside sales operations, outlined AV’s vision for the future of defense robotics, emphasizing interoperability across multiple domains, streamlined software integration, and faster, more cost-effective solutions for defense partners. “At AV, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge capabilities that enable our partners to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving defense landscape. Our focus on collaboration within the U.S. supply chain ensures we continue to drive innovation while meeting the critical needs of our defense customers,” said Brad Truesdell.

Wahid Nawabi, AV’s chairman, president, and CEO, emphasized the broader strategic importance of the conference: “DEVCON represents the future of defense robotics. By bringing together the best minds and fostering collaboration, we’re shaping the defense solutions of tomorrow, ensuring they are interoperable, scalable, and adaptable to meet the complex needs of our nation’s defense ecosystem.”

DEVCON 2024 featured presentations from distinguished leaders across the defense industry. Captain Jonathan Haase (U.S. Navy) discussed strategies for building resilient robotics and AI systems capable of operating under extreme conditions. Lieutenant General Rudder (Ret.), former Commanding General of Marine Forces Pacific, addressed the strategic importance of uncrewed systems in the Asia-Pacific region. Lane Duhon, Army Portfolio Manager for Reveal Technology, highlighted how AI can enhance real-time operational intelligence, and Derek Davis, CRO for Vermeer, discussed autonomous solutions for navigation in GPS-denied environments.

The event provided an opportunity to engage with influential decision-makers, strengthening partnerships and ensuring the continued deployment of next-generation defense robotics solutions.

