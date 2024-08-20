Home Business Wire AV Pro Global Appoints VP, MXnet Systems Group
AV Pro Global Appoints VP, MXnet Systems Group

Strategic Appointment Highlights Ongoing Growth in the AV Over IP Ecosystem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVPro Global Holdings LLC, parent company of AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, Bullet Train, Murideo, and Thenaudio audio/video distribution products, today announced the appointment of Kevin (Jinghui) Wang as Vice President of the MXnet Systems Group, a newly formed specialty design and development business unit dedicated to expanding the AVPro Edge brand’s MXnet AV over IP product portfolio to address the growing need for AV over IP in market segments encompassing business & corporate, education, government, hospitality & retail, house of worship, medical, and high-end residential systems. The new division represents an evolution intended to better address the unique needs of these market verticals. Wang will report to Matt Murray, AVPro co-owner and CTO, and oversee MXnet development initiatives, including the integration of AI-driven network optimization and cybersecurity into the already popular MXnet AV over IP ecosystem.




“Kevin is both a visionary and an accomplished implementer with the technical knowledge, marketing skills, and cross-functional leadership capability to accelerate our AV over IP expansion initiatives through the MXnet Systems Group,” said Jeff Murray, AVPro’s CEO and Founder. “We are delighted to promote Kevin to lead the MXnet Systems Group team and are certain he will be instrumental in growing our AV over IP commercial results worldwide,” Murray added.

About Kevin (Jinghui) Wang

A seasoned expert in professional audio/video, IT, and network technologies, Kevin Wang joined AVPro Global in 2020 as VP of Product Development, where he catapulted the MXnet ecosystem to a prominent AV over IP contender in the worldwide market. Previously, Wang was a product manager and a COO, and the co-founder of C2SEC, an AI-based cyber risk assessment SaaS platform. He has a bachelor’s degree from Tianjin University.

About AVPro Global Holdings LLC

AVPro Global is a privately held American company headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, with satellite offices in St. Petersburg, FL, Seattle, WA, a European office in Bratislava, Slovakia, and an office in Shenzhen. The five AVPro Global audio/video-centric brands – AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, Bullet Train, Murideo, and Thenaudio – combine their respective strengths to create the fastest-growing AV signal distribution company in the residential and commercial systems integration spaces, perfectly complementing AVPro Global Founder and CEO Jeff Murray’s vision, “To be recognized as the best AV signal distribution and control products and services company on the planet.”

Contacts

AVPro Global Holdings LLC

Media Contact: Tom Devine, +1 605-782-2471, tom@avproglobal.com

