AV Pro Global Appoints VP, International Sales

Key Appointment Signals Continued Worldwide Expansion for AVPro Global

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVPro Global, Inc., parent company of AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, Bullet Train, and Murideo audio/video distribution products, today announced the appointment of James Trumper as Vice President of International Sales. Trumper will report to Jeff Murray, AVPro Founder and CEO, and oversee AVPro’s international business development initiatives. Trumper brings considerable sales expertise from audio/video (AV) connectivity and financial organizations including OneAV (UK), HDANYWHERE, and HSBC.





“James is a consummate sales professional with the knowledge and skills to accelerate our international expansion initiatives’” said Jeff Murray, AVPro’s CEO and Founder. “We are delighted to welcome James to the AVPro Global, Inc. team and are certain he will be instrumental in growing our business worldwide,” Murray added.

About James Trumper

A seasoned sales professional, James Trumper joins AVPro from HDANYWHERE and ONEAV (UK) where he served simultaneously as head of sales and director/co-owner, respectively. His proven track record includes spearheading the establishment of multiple global distributors and scaling operations on international levels. Before entering the AV connectivity industry, James served as a commercial manager at HSBC Group for over a decade. His strong leadership skills, international mindset, excellent communications, and results-oriented tenet make him ideal for building the key relationships necessary to acquire and retain customers.

About AVPro Global, Inc.

AVPro Global is a privately held American company headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, with satellite offices in St. Petersburg, FL, Seattle, WA, Green Bay, WI, a European office in Bratislava, Slovakia, and an office in Shenzhen. The four AVPro Global audio/video-centric brands – AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, Bullet Train, and Murideo – combine their respective strengths to create the fastest-growing AV signal distribution company in the residential and commercial systems integration spaces, perfectly complementing AVPro Global Founder and CEO Jeff Murray’s vision, “To be recognized as the best AV signal distribution and control products and services company on the planet.”

