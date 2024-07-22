AV Introduces New Washington Operations Team

AeroVironment Strengthens Washington D.C. Presence with New Government Relations Team

“AV has been a cutting-edge company for over 50 years and is trusted by the national security enterprise to deliver innovative solutions and advanced technologies for critical missions and rapidly evolving demands. Our exponential growth and expanding influence are a testament to our innovation and reliability,” said Hutton. “We are reinforcing this momentum by investing in a stellar team capable of effectively broadening AV’s reach within the executive branch and on Capitol Hill. Our newly formed team has decades of combined experience in service to our country, both in uniform and within our government, and they bring a deep understanding of the national security landscape and today’s complex global threat matrix.”

Rachel Lipsey, Senior Director for Washington Operations overseeing congressional affairs, joined AV from The Boeing Company, where she led congressional engagement and strategic advocacy on defense acquisition. Prior to her tenure at Boeing, Lipsey held staff positions in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and state government, advising on defense policy and national security matters.

Bill Pennington, also a Senior Director for Washington Operations focusing on congressional affairs, has extensive experience with federal appropriations and congressional relations. Pennington held a variety of increasingly prominent roles in the U.S. Navy before joining AV, including commanding aviation units at the squadron and wing levels. He most recently served as the Director of the Navy and Marine Corps Congressional Appropriations Matters Office, bringing vast expertise in defense resourcing and requirements.

Chris Meyers, Senior Director for Washington Operations, works with the Executive Branch in support of domestic business development. Before joining AV, Meyers served as the Director of Business Development for government programs at CesiumAstro. His distinguished military career in the Marine Corps saw him command units at all levels within the armor community, retiring as a Colonel. Meyers also served as a Congressional Fellow, Legislative Liaison, Budget Programmer, and Director of the Marine Liaison Office to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rounding out the team is Rocky Checca, Director for Washington Operations, who works closely with the Legislative and Executive branches, foreign embassies, industry associations, and think tanks in support of AV’s international affairs. Checca retired from the Marine Corps as a Lieutenant Colonel and served as a Presidential helicopter pilot in Marine Helicopter Squadron One. He conducted deployments to Iraq in direct support of combat operations. He also served as a Congressional Defense Fellow for Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42) and Deputy Director of the Marine Liaison Office to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Leading the team is Church Hutton, who joined AV in December 2023 and oversees the company’s strategic engagement with the Department of Defense (DoD) and Congress. “Our team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to AV and has already hit the ground running on increasing and enhancing awareness of AV with our government customers and elected officials,” continued Hutton.

This strategic investment reinforces AV’s commitment to maintaining its leadership in the uncrewed systems defense sector and ensures the company’s innovative contributions to national security are effectively communicated to all stakeholders.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty.

