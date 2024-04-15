AV Enters Teaming Agreement with Parry Labs to Develop Modular Next-Generation Long Range Reconnaissance UAS

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAV #AeroVironment–AeroVironment (AV) has entered into an exclusive teaming agreement with Parry Labs, a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), to architect, develop, deliver and integrate digital engineering, software, and mission system hardware into AV’s upcoming P550 uncrewed aircraft system (UAS), purpose built for the U.S. Army’s Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program.





Parry Labs’ team of MOSA leaders and digital systems experts have created a foundational platform using an open and intelligent software stack, SWaP-C optimized hardware, and a digital engineering environment for collaborative build, test and integration. Designed with MOSA principals from inception, AV’s P550 UAS is perfectly aligned to adopt solutions from trusted partners such as Parry Labs to maximize warfighter capability and mission flexibility.

“Our customers rely on AV’s market-leading UAS to perform critical missions in challenging and hostile environments, while offering a verified and validated MOSA architecture from both software and hardware standpoints in order to eliminate vendor lock,” said AV’s Vice President of Engineering, Cris Sapera. “By teaming with Parry Labs, our valued P550 customers can expect a truly open system architecture that will have predefined Major System Components with validated open interfaces for quick, seamless replacement as needed.”

“We are excited to partner with AV to bring the benefits of MOSA to the enterprise,” said Parry Labs Chief Technology Officer, Dave Walsh. “Using an open systems approach on P550 provides the U.S. Army’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems and Aviation offices reusable and portable infrastructure and capabilities, giving them the opportunity for fast and secure upgrades across programs and platforms.”

AV’s MOSA-enabled P550 UAS is purpose built for long range reconnaissance missions and features advanced AI and autonomy, maximum payload versatility, and rapid employment capabilities.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

ABOUT PARRY LABS, LLC

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace with digital systems integration that delivers rapid capability deployment and a decisive combat advantage. The company combines open software architecture and mission-proven hardware to create a common framework that’s integrated, agile and designed to deliver the most mission-critical technology at mission relevant speed across all services and domains. For more information, visit Parry Labs and follow us on LinkedIn.

