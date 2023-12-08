AV Access Unveils eShare W80 Wireless Conferencing System with Casting Dongle for Enhanced Hybrid Meetings

SPOKANE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#esharew80–AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, is delighted to introduce the eShare W80 wireless conferencing system to the company’s hybrid conference portfolio. Designed to work seamlessly with the innovative eShare D20 USB-C casting dongle, eShare W80 offers an exceptional alternative to Clickshare and delivers an optimal solution for hybrid meetings.









One-Click Wireless Conferencing

The eShare W80 wireless conferencing system empowers users to effortlessly share content from their PC to a larger screen using an HDMI cable or wirelessly via AirPlay, Miracast, or the eShare D20 dongle. Different from Barco Clickshare, eShare W80 is a true plug-and-play solution, eliminating the need for any software or drivers throughout the entire meeting.

“eShare D20 is an incredible BYOM gadget. Connect it to your laptop, click the casting button, and instantly share your screen wirelessly. What’s even more remarkable is that you can also wirelessly control your USB 3.0 peripherals by using the conferencing button on the dongle once they are connected to eShare W80,” explained Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.

Dual HDMI Input/Output & Multiview Display Mode

The eShare W80 wireless conferencing system features two HDMI input ports and two HDMI output ports, enabling effortless connection to a room PC or laptop. Users can also connect it to two displays in the meeting room, simultaneously displaying presentation content while maintaining a crystal-clear view of remote colleagues. Furthermore, the multiview display mode can be enabled, allowing users to compare and analyze two schemes side by side.

“Wireless conferencing capabilities, a truly plug-and-play design, and affordable price make eShare W80 an excellent Barco Clickshare alternative. It’s time to upgrade your hybrid meeting system,” added Bill.

About AV Access

AV Access is the world’s professional manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products, which include extenders, splitters, switchers, matrixes, AV over IP codecs, etc. Since establishment, it has long been our mission to offer ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses by delivering quality-assured and well-designed AV products at honest pricing. We will continue to develop more innovative products and solutions in the fields of smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, etc. Strong R&D, powerful supply chain and excellent management team make AV Access qualified as your faithful partner! Learn more by visiting www.avaccess.com.

Contacts

Company Name: Actions Global (US) Inc



Contact Person: Shane Jiang



Email: shane@avaccess.com

Website: https://www.avaccess.com/