AV Access Introduces iDock C10, the Ultimate 4K Dual Monitor KVM Switch Docking Station for Home Office & Gaming

AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, is proud to present its latest innovation, the iDock C10 KVM switch docking station. This versatile device combines a dual monitor KVM switch and a 12-in-1 USB-C docking station, enabling users to control their desktop and laptop with two monitors and multiple peripherals, and switch between them seamlessly.









The iDock C10 4K KVM switch is designed to meet the needs of both home office and gaming enthusiasts. It features a USB-C (MST) input port for a laptop and an integrated HDMI + DisplayPort input port for a desktop computer. It also provides shared peripheral ports including 3x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C, 1x SD card, 1x LAN, 1x Toslink out, 1x 3.5mm headset, and two HDMI outputs.

With the full-featured USB-C port, users can enjoy dual 4K ultra HD video output and data transfer at speeds of up to 5Gbp/s, while charging their laptop (up to 60W) simultaneously.

AV Access iDock C10 also supports high refresh rates like 1080P@240Hz and 2560×1440@144Hz, delivering smooth and immersive gaming experiences. Moreover, with the automatic PC wake-up and EDID emulation functions, users can switch between two PCs in just 2-3 seconds with a simple press of a button.

“For a limited time, iDock C10 is available at only $199.93 on our official site, with a 23% discount. It is the perfect gadget for building a powerful workstation at home, whether you need to work, learn, or play,” said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.

AV Access is the world’s professional manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products, which include extenders, splitters, switchers, matrixes, AV over IP codecs, etc. Since establishment, it has long been our mission to offer ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses by delivering quality-assured and well-designed AV products at honest pricing. We will continue to develop more innovative products and solutions in the fields of smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, health care, etc. Strong R&D, powerful supply chain and excellent management team make AV Access qualified as your faithful partner! Learn more by visiting www.avaccess.com.

