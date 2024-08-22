Autonomous Trucking Leader Gatik Secures Strategic Investment from NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS to Expand North American Middle-Mile Logistics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle-mile logistics, today announced a strategic investment from NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (NX Group), a global logistics leader. This investment will further strengthen Gatik’s position in the North American logistics landscape, accelerating the deployment of its autonomous technology across the region.









Gatik’s momentum continues to build as the company leverages a series of strategic investment partnerships to solidify its leadership in the middle-mile segment of the supply chain. Specializing in the often-overlooked routes between distribution centers, fulfillment centers and retail locations, Gatik addresses critical challenges like driver shortages and supply chain inefficiencies, resulting in faster deliveries and reduced costs. With its autonomous transportation network already operating successfully in regions such as Texas and Arkansas in the U.S., and Ontario, Canada, Gatik is reshaping the North American logistics landscape. Recent investment partnerships with Isuzu Motors and ITOCHU further accelerate this transformation, underscoring the industry’s confidence in Gatik’s safe, transparent, and regulator-approved approach to middle-mile autonomy.

“Middle-mile autonomy is undoubtedly the first application in autonomous trucking to achieve scale in commercial applications. It’s also critical for solving the most pressing logistics issues businesses are facing today—ensuring faster deliveries, addressing growing labor shortages, reducing costs, and meeting the rising demand for goods in this era of rapid e-commerce growth,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. “Our investment partnership with NX Group is a testament to the impact we’re making in North America and the confidence of global partners in our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Since its founding in 2017, Gatik has been at the forefront of the autonomous logistics industry, pioneering the use of autonomous vehicles (AVs) for middle-mile deliveries and achieving the world’s first fully autonomous deliveries with Walmart in 2021. By focusing on shorter, fixed, and repeatable routes, Gatik has commercialized its autonomous technology more rapidly than long-haul solutions, which face more significant regulatory hurdles and unpredictable driving conditions. This focus on middle-mile logistics provides Gatik with a unique competitive advantage, enabling quicker deployment of its technologies, reducing time to market, and effectively addressing the challenges of the logistics sector.

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle-mile logistics, is revolutionizing B2B logistics with autonomous transportation-as-a-service (ATaaS) and prioritizing safe, consistent deliveries and streamlining freight movement by reducing congestion. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers and in 2021 launched the world’s first fully driverless commercial transportation service with Walmart. Gatik’s Class 3-7 autonomous box trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas, and Ontario. Gatik is partnered with industry leaders including Isuzu Motors, Cummins, Ryder and Goodyear. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, the company has offices in Mountain View, Dallas Fort Worth, Arkansas and Toronto.

The NX Group is a world-leading logistics provider established in Japan in 1937. With over 73,000 professionals in 50+ countries and regions, the NX Group is renowned for its global presence. Our holding company, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, is listed on the Prime Market, the highest tier of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Distinguished by its unwavering commitment to excellence, the NX Group holds a strong market position in air, sea, rail, and truck transport as well as contract logistics, offering high-quality end-to-end supply chain solutions that seamlessly integrate information technology. As a partner that goes beyond simply transporting goods, the NX Group is committed to creating sustainable and environmentally-conscious supply chains. We strive to co-create our customers’ future by providing innovative solutions.

