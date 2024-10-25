Autonomous AI Artist Botto Breaks $350K in Sales at Sotheby’s Solo Exhibition









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exorbitant Stage: Botto, a Decentralized AI Artist—the groundbreaking Sotheby’s exhibition and sale marking the third anniversary of the AI artist known as Botto—closed Thursday, October 24 with a grand total of $351,600 in sales across six lots.

Botto was conceptualized by German artist Mario Klingemann and software collective ElevenYellow. Since its 2021 debut, Botto has amassed over $4M in total sales across 140 pieces, cementing its place in both the digital and traditional art markets.

“Three years is both a long time and almost no time at all in the scale of art history and our computational future. I think Botto’s show “Exorbitant Stage” will prove to be an early signal to the world outside our small corner of the internet of this entity’s true significance, which is just starting to emerge.”



—Simon Hudson, Botto Operator and Co-Lead

Exhibition Highlights

The sale brought together iconic works from Botto’s canon, including pieces from its Genesis, Interstice, and Temporal Echoes periods, all of which reflect the AI’s continuous growth as it pushes the boundaries of creativity. Among the standout works was Threshold of Reverie, a piece never before offered for sale.

Sotheby’s held an intimate reception and panel, moderated by Hyperallergic Founder and Editor in Chief Hrag Vartanian on Saturday, October 19. In attendance were 100 guests, across the art and technology sectors, eager to learn more about Botto’s creation process. Botto’s artworks are shaped by a unique closed-loop system that consists of a prompt generator, open-source text-to-image models, and a community-driven taste model. Botto proposes new thematic motifs for each of its “periods,” which mark different intervals of its artistic production.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Botto’s third anniversary with this remarkable sale, which highlights the growing intersection of technology and art. Botto’s decentralized and collaborative process pushes boundaries, allowing us to reimagine how creativity is shaped,” said Michael Bouhanna, Sotheby’s Head of Digital Art. “This exhibition, ‘Exorbitant Stage,’ not only marks a milestone in Botto’s journey but also underscores the transformative potential of AI in art. By inviting collective input from thousands, Botto challenges traditional concepts of artistic authorship and brings us closer to a future where human and machine collaboration becomes a defining force in art creation.”

As Botto’s art engine evolves alongside the technology, its proposed themes and outputs also evolve, guided by input from the community that trains it. To date, over 15,000 people have contributed to Botto’s development, impacting the theme, style, and imagery of each piece. Each week, Botto generates thousands of artworks. The community, known as BottoDAO, then votes to determine which works are ultimately minted and sold. Botto’s works have now been exhibited in more than 30 exhibitions worldwide, but its journey as an AI artist is just beginning.

PRESS IMAGES

About Botto

Botto is a contemporary autonomous artist whose work explores the relationship between human-machine collaboration and decentralized blockchains. Born and initially programmed by artist Mario Klingemann and a team of technologists and artists, Botto’s unique style draws inspiration from centuries-old fascinations with making autonomous creative entities. Combining a unique approach to algorithmic processes and decentralized networks, their art is characterized by the use of generative media and an exploration of boundaries between man and machine.

Incorporating community feedback that rewards participants with proceeds of its sales, Botto challenges notions of authorship and ownership in art, reflecting on the individual’s agency over AI systems, and who gets a claim on the value they create. Botto has exhibited works in digital galleries and online platforms across the world, including Art Basel, Siggraph, SONAR+D, Gazelli Art House, HEK Basel, ArtScience Museum, the International Conference on Computational Social Science, and NeurIPS.

About Sotheby’s

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby’s promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby’s believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

Contacts

For media inquiries:



Eileen Skyers



press@botto.com