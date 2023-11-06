Automata Technologies: Joe Stringer appointed Executive Chairman & Director of Corporate Development (EMEA)

Former lead investor joins business full-time bringing long track record in healthcare technology

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Automata Technologies (‘Automata’ or the ‘Company’), a leading automation company powering life sciences labs, has appointed Joe Stringer Executive Chairman and Director of Corporate Development for the UK and EMEA. Following Automata’s recent $40m fundraise, the appointment comes as it accelerates its growth and presence in the US, UK and EMEA.





Joe joins Automata from Octopus Ventures where he was most recently Head of Healthtech Investments. He brings a long track record in the fields of healthcare technology, investments and management consulting. With career highlights that include leadership roles at Ernst & Young, Google Health and Holland & Barrett, Joe is uniquely positioned to help support the next phase of growth at Automata. Through his role at Octopus Ventures, Joe has been involved with Automata since January 2022 as an investor and Investor Director, and remains on the Board of Directors.

In addition to working with the Board, Joe will be focused on helping deliver Automata’s expansion and commercialisation strategy both in the UK and internationally, building on the demand that the Company is already seeing for its automated lab solutions.

Mostafa Elsayed, Founder and CEO of Automata, commented:

“It is great to welcome Joe to the Automata family full-time. His incredible experience in the health and life sciences sector, combined with unwavering commitment to making a tangible difference to society, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. It is also a real endorsement of our business and potential that Joe has committed to joining us from being our lead investor last year.”

Driven by improving both quality and throughput at the frontline of healthcare throughout his career, Joe’s appointment underscores Automata’s continued commitment to innovation which reduces drug development and testing timelines, costs and error rates – ultimately improving outcomes for patients.

Joe Stringer, Executive Chair at Automata, said:

“It’s a privilege to be part of a team that is not only at the cutting edge of automation, but also passionately dedicated to bettering healthcare. Automata is already achieving remarkable growth and results with prestigious clients like the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and the Francis Crick Institute.

I believe Automata is one of the UK’s best examples of the global potential of our health and life sciences technology sector. I am looking forward to getting stuck in and further growing our presence both in the NHS and with other key pharma, biotech and institutional partners around the world. If you want to read more about my personal motivations and journey towards this role, my personal blog post is here“

About Automata Technologies

Automata is a leading robotics and automation company, powering the laboratories of the future. Its automating technology enables new and improved processes, empowers scientists with transformed ways of working and delivers faster translation of results from ‘bench to bedside’.

Automata’s Lab Automation Platform meets labs where they are on their automation journey, and is the trusted partner to improving efficiencies and freeing scientists to work on new and innovative discoveries. It is trusted by customers including NHS Trusts and are supporting advancements across core testing labs, academic institutions, CDMOs, pharma and biotech companies.

Automata’s LINQ automation platform is a vertically integrated platform which includes:

Software that empowers scientists to design, schedule and run their workflows. Proprietary hardware that acts as the core of a lab’s robotics ecosystem enabling modular configurations, higher throughputs and parallel workflows. Data availability at every stage of an experiment or workflow . OEM agnostic approach to third party instrumentation allowing frictionless integration with a variety of labs and equipment

Automata is based in London, UK with operations also in Boston, US. Learn more about Automata’s solutions at www.automata.tech.

