AutoDesk Honors Suffolk Chief Technology Officer Jit Kee Chin for Contributions to Construction Innovation

Suffolk’s heavy investment in technology, artificial intelligence, robotics and data adds significant value for clients, increases efficiencies on jobsites and leads an industry transformation

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative construction enterprises in the country, is proud to announce Chief Technology Officer Jit Kee Chin has been honored as an AutoDesk Construction Champion of 2024. Ms. Chin continues to play an integral role leading Suffolk’s investment, adoption and integration of cutting-edge technology and data solutions that add value for clients, increase jobsite efficiencies and continue to disrupt the construction industry. The Construction Champion recognition is annually awarded to 25 professionals who have become thought leaders and pioneers in the industry.









Since joining Suffolk in 2018, Jit Kee Chin has successfully overseen implementation of technology, data and advanced analytics to improve the organization’s core business and fundamentally reinvent the future of construction. Ms. Chin is also the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Suffolk Technologies, the venture capital affiliate of Suffolk that funds the next generation of companies solving built environment challenges. Prior to her role at Suffolk, Ms. Chin spent ten years with management consulting firm McKinsey and Company where she counseled senior executives on strategic, commercial and advanced analytics topics. She holds a Ph.D. in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BS from the California Institute of Technology.

Ms. Chin continues to drive change at Suffolk by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into all facets of daily operations. AI will have countless benefits from increasing efficiencies by streamlining and automating repetitive tasks, to analyzing Suffolk’s vast “data lake” from more than ten years of successful construction projects to create more informed decision making.

“This recognition from AutoDesk is a testament to the advances Suffolk continues to make in cutting-edge technology and data. I am surrounded by a talented, mission-driven team who strive to make our industry better,” said Ms. Chin. “None of this would be possible without the investments Mr. Fish has made, and I am grateful for his support.”

Suffolk’s embrace of innovative technology and data solutions has allowed for the successful management of iconic, sophisticated and complicated building construction projects throughout the country. Suffolk has successful managed and delivered building construction projects in every industry sector, including the Boston Logan International Airport Terminal E; guitar-shaped Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino in Hollywood, Florida; Boston University Center for Computing & Data Science, the largest net zero project in the northeast region; Winthrop Center, the largest Passive House office space in the world, located in Boston; 6th Street Place in Los Angeles; interior renovations at the iconic Waldorf Astoria renovation in New York City; renovations to the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles; and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Suffolk is a major player in the commercial, life sciences, healthcare, education, mission critical, aviation/transportation, gaming, entertainment and federal government sectors.

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Suffolk – America’s Contractor – is a national company with more than $5.5 billion in annual revenue, 2,800 employees, and offices in Boston, Massachusetts (headquarters); New York City, New York; Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Estero in Florida; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego in California; Portland, Maine; and Herndon, Virginia. Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, federal government and public work, mission critical and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR’s list of “Top CM-at-Risk Contractors.” For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

