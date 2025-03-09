AutoAlign Launches Sidecar: A Browser Extension to Fact-Check AI-Generated Content

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#generativeAI--Today at the Human-X conference, AutoAlign AI unveiled Sidecar, a powerful browser extension that fact-checks and safety-checks AI-generated content and online text.

In today’s digital age, ensuring the accuracy of the information we access online has never been more critical. AutoAlign, a leading generative AI startup, is making Sidecar freely available for download, giving everyone a reliable solution for verifying the accuracy of AI-generated responses and web content in real time.

Sidecar was designed to address the growing need for context and accuracy in the content we interact with daily. Whether you're engaging with AI chatbots, reading news articles, browsing websites, or reviewing transcripts, Sidecar helps ensure you're getting the right information.

Key Features of Sidecar:

Fact-check AI Responses : Instantly validate the information provided by generative AI models.

: Instantly validate the information provided by generative AI models. Identify Accuracy Issues : Highlight potential factual discrepancies or misleading information.

: Highlight potential factual discrepancies or misleading information. Access Verified Sources: Quickly drill down into credible, verified sources for accurate data.

With the surge of generative AI and diverse online content, consumers often face challenges distinguishing between accurate information and falsehood. Sidecar was created to spot disinformation and misinformation, helping users make informed decisions by providing immediate access to verified facts.

Sidecar is particularly notable for its wide model coverage, supporting popular AI platforms like GPT, Gemini, Deepseek and Claude. Its intuitive interface ensures a seamless and dynamic experience, making it easy for users to fact-check AI chats and any type of online media.

“We believe in empowering everyone with the tools they need to confidently navigate the AI landscape,” said Dan Adamson, Co-Founder at AutoAlign. “With Sidecar, we’re providing a user-friendly solution that helps people trust the information they get from AI and the web.”

Sidecar is now available for free download on major web browsers. To start fact-checking AI and online content today, visit https://www.autoalign.ai/platform/sidecar.

About AutoAlign

AutoAlign is an AI software company that allows businesses to confidently deploy LLM and generative AI solutions. The company created Sidecar, Sidewall, and Supervisor, products designed to leverage and improve AI technologies and implementations for Consumers and Enterprises. If you are ready to refine your AI with confidence, reach out today: www.autoalign.ai

hello@autoalign.ai