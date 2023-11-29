Authvia Secures Second Patent, Reinforcing Pioneer Status in Pay-by-Text

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Authvia, a leader in conversational commerce technology and the pioneer of tokenized Pay-by-Text, proudly announces the issuance of their second patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,734,659 B2, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).





The patent focuses on message-based financial transactions, marking a significant milestone in Authvia’s ongoing efforts to redefine how businesses engage and transact with their consumers via Text/SMS, messaging and chat channels.

As the second foundational patent for Authvia, it builds on the Conversational Commerce ecosystem by equipping businesses with the tools to deliver innovative message-based experiences that speed bill payments, increase donations, streamline debt collection, and allow companies to push funds to consumers in ways never before possible. Authvia aims to empower all businesses to engage and transact with customers securely and seamlessly over text and other messaging channels.

Brian Arnone, CEO of DipJar, the Cashless Fundraising Solution for Giving and Authvia customer, expresses the importance of this partnership, stating: “DipJar is thrilled to announce our collaboration with Authvia, marking a significant step in enhancing the donation experience for thousands of nonprofits. Knowing that a patented technology backs the solution provides peace of mind for us and our customers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovation with a secure foundation. Together, we are dedicated to streamlining the giving process and ensuring a secure, innovative future for charitable contributions.”

Chris Brunner, CEO of Authvia, emphasizes, “In today’s business landscape, customer interactions are moving increasingly to text and chat. With billions of monthly SMS and Chat sessions, the logical progression is for financial transactions to occur over these same communication channels. Powering authenticated message-based payments using tokenized card data represents a breakthrough for business owners and consumers. As our team strives to provide an unparalleled consumer experience in this emerging market, securing and protecting intellectual property is pivotal in ensuring our ongoing success.”

About Authvia:

Authvia is an innovative Los Angeles-based SaaS company at the forefront of conversational commerce with patented text-to-pay technology leveraging stored card data. Their flagship technology, TXT2PAY®, delivers an easier, faster, and more secure payment experience via text messaging and other message-based communication channels, such as WhatsApp. Authvia connects the business, consumer, and payment processors quickly and easily, expediting cash flow and streamlining the payment process. For more information, visit authvia.com.

