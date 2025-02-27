Authorized Distributor Mouser Electronics Stocking Wide Selection of Analog Devices’ Data Conversion, Power Management and Signal Conditioning Solutions

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, continues to expand its selection of the newest high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits from Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a global semiconductor leader. Mouser offers over 70,000 ADI products available to order, including over 42,000 in stock and ready to ship.

The ADI ADMT4000, available from Mouser, is a single-chip multiturn position sensor with an absolute measurement range of 46 turns (16560°). This unique design eliminates the backup power supplies and gear mechanisms required for typical position sensors and encoders, simplifying design and lowering cost. The sensor is non-contacting and is accurate to ±0.25° over the complete measurement range. The device is ideal for applications such as robot/cobot arm joint positioning and TPO tracking in industrial automation, machine tools, or medical equipment applications.

The LTM4682 μModule® is a 31.25A quad or 125A single step-down power DC/DC regulator optimized for high bandwidth and transient responses. The device features remote configurability and telemetry monitoring of power management parameters over PMBus. The LTM4682 is suitable for multi-rail processor power management, such as required by FPGAs and data centers.

The AD4857, available to order from Mouser, is a fully buffered, 8-channel simultaneous sampling, 16-bit data acquisition system (DAS). Operating from a 5 V low voltage supply, flexible input buffer supplies, and using the precision low drift internal reference and reference buffer, the AD4857 allows the SoftSpan range of each channel to be independently configured to match the native application signal swing, minimizing additional external signal conditioning. Applications for the AD4857 include automatic test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, semiconductor manufacturing, and more.

The ADXL380 3-axis MEMS accelerometer features selectable measurement ranges to support ±4 g, ±8 g, and ±16 g. This accelerometer enables precision applications with minimal calibration, and the device’s low noise density and low power features allow accurate measurements of audio signals or heart sounds, even in high-vibration environments. These features include a built-in micropower temperature sensor, single tap, double tap, and triple tap detection, and a state machine to prevent false triggering. The ADXL380 is ideal for audio and active noise cancellation, wearables, low-power motion detection, condition monitoring, and more.

