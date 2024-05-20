Autel Energy Unveils 1.44kW MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System at ACT Expo 2024 for Electric Commercial Vehicles

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACTExpo–Autel Energy, a leading global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging products and services, today unveiled its groundbreaking MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo) 2024 taking place on May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Autel Energy will be showcasing its latest portfolio of MaxiCharger products at booth #2065.









The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is designed for heavy-duty electric trucks. The MCS terminal can deliver a maximum single output of 1.2 MW/1500A, setting a new standard for commercial EV charging solutions.

A standout feature of the MaxiCharger Magawatt Charging System is its intelligent coordination capabilities, facilitating intelligent integration with solar storage and on-site charging operations. The system’s modular design offers exceptional flexibility with the potential for future expansion up to a remarkable 1.44 MW, solidifying its position as the ultimate Megawatt Charging System for the heavy-duty trucking industry.

The transportation sector is annually responsible for millions of metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Electrification of trucks represents a significant step towards achieving global climate goals. The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System directly addresses this challenge by enabling the rapid and efficient charging of electric trucks. This will significantly boost the adoption of electric vehicles in the trucking industry, paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable transportation landscape.

“At Autel Energy, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in EV charging technology. The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is a testament to our dedication to innovation and sustainability, providing a scalable solution that meets the evolving needs of the commercial vehicle sector,” said Michelle Luo, Chief Revenue Officer of Autel Energy.

