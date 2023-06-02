Autel Energy Holds Partner Summit in Amsterdam, Mapping Out Europe Strategy

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Autel–Autel Energy, a leading provider of EV charging products and services, successfully hosted the Autel Partner Summit at Muziekgebouw in Amsterdam from May 31 to June 1, 2023. The event not only showcased Autel’s visionary Europe strategy for the next two years but also provided partners opportunities to gain insights into the company’s vision, and learn about Autel’s new products.





The Partner Summit helped Autel Energy to strengthen its partnerships in Europe and highlighted its collaborations with key clients. Notable partners in attendance included Maxicharger AC clients such as Sevadis and Deta, as well as Maxicharger DC clients such as Floading, Gasgas, and eWays. The company also partnered with CPO clients like Fastway and Powerdo, as well as energy companies like Enefit.

The Summit was designed to offer valuable insights and discussions around Autel Energy’s products, solutions, and successes. On May 31, the event kicked off with a keynote address introducing Autel Energy and its vision for the future. This was followed by a new product launch and a series of enlightening case studies. After a break for lunch, attendees reconvened for sessions on cloud services and solutions, and an awards ceremony. The first day concluded with one-on-one sales meetings, fostering closer relationships and business opportunities. On June 1, participants had the unique opportunity to explore Amsterdam’s logistical infrastructure. As a conclusion to this immersive experience, Autel Energy invited partners to dine on Oceandiva Futura, one of the sustainable event ship, providing a memorable boat tour that highlighted Autel’s commitment to green initiatives, energy sustainability, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

“We are thrilled to invite our valued partners to the Autel Energy Partner Summit and share our Europe strategy for the next two years,” said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe. “This summit represents our unwavering commitment to EV charging solutions and mutually beneficial partnerships.”

Having experienced remarkable financial growth in the European market over the past four years, Autel Energy has firmly established itself as a leading player in the EV charging sector. From 2019 to 2022, the company’s revenue witnessed a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 31.3%. Starting at €27.04 million in 2019, it increased to €27.97 million in 2020. In 2021, Autel Energy achieved a significant revenue surge of over 71.5% to reach €47.99 million. Continuing its growth momentum, the company witnessed a revenue growth rate of 27.6% in 2022 and recorded a revenue of €61.21 million.

Autel Energy currently operates through 7 offices located in Germany, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, and Spain. Additionally, the company has established 4 training and testing centers in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and Italy, along with 3 warehouses in the Netherlands, the UK, and Italy, and 3 R&D centers in the Netherlands, the UK, and Spain.

