<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Austria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Report Q1...
Business Wire

Austria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Report Q1 2023: Market is Expected to Reach $6.89 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Austria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend – Q1 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Austria increased at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.2%, increasing from US$4.20 billion in 2022 to reach US$6.89 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Austria.

With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Austria.
  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.
  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.

Scope

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments.

In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Austria. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Austria Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction

Austria Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Austria Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes – Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Austria Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Austria Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Austria Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Group
  • By Gender

Austria General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Austria – Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

  • Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
  • By Open Loop Gift Card
  • By Closed Loop Gift Card
  • Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
  • By Retail Consumer Segment
  • By Corporate Consumer Segment
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
  • Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Austria Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Austria Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Austria Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Austria Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Austria Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Austria Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail
  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Austria Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Austria Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Austria Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Austria Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Austria Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7bekt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

AMTD IDEA Group’s Retirement Fund (Mandatory Provident Fund, “MPF”) Schemes Achieved Five Awards from MPF Ratings

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group...
Continua a leggere

WiSA Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA or the “Company”), a developer of spatial audio wireless technology for smart...
Continua a leggere

Kain Capital Opens New Office in Manhattan’s Financial District

Business Wire Business Wire -
Healthcare Private Equity Firm Builds for Growth with Renewed New York Presence NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kain Capital LLC, a leading private...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AMTD IDEA Group’s Retirement Fund (Mandatory Provident Fund, “MPF”) Schemes Achieved Five Awards from...

Business Wire