Australia’s Largest RV Manufacturer Powers Sales, Marketing, and Service Across 29 Dealerships with SugarCRM

The Sugar Platform Does the Work to Supercharge Delivery of Data-Driven Insights for Exceptional Customer Experiences and Lifelong Customer Cultivation

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced that Jayco Corporation, a leading recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer, is leveraging SugarCRM to supercharge relationships with its dealers and customers.





Australia’s largest RV manufacturer, Jayco has meticulously crafted over 200,000 entirely Australian-made vehicles. Each new RV undergoes rigorous testing and is supported by 100 authorized service agents nationwide, all graduates of Jayco’s specialized training academy, alongside its extensive network of 29 independent dealerships.

While Jayco focuses on building exceptional RVs, its dealership network is key to delivering outstanding customer service and support. With customers potentially purchasing up to eight RVs throughout their lifetime, Jayco wanted to ensure all customer information was captured and leveraged to support relationship building and upselling.

Jayco engaged CRM Strategy to implement Sugar Sell, Market, and Serve to centralize data related to marketing, service, sales and after-sales activities to establish a connected workplace and information sharing between Jayco’s head office and its dealer network, and integrate to key applications such as its dealer management system.

“Because we were deploying one CRM system across 30+ instances, the job of managing and synchronizing data was complex, but easily handled with Sugar. Additionally, Sugar enabled us to navigate an additional layer of complexity – accounting for myriad Goods and Services Tax and sales tax rules for overseas dealers,” said Paul Western, Director of Training and Change Management, CRM Strategy.

Marketing gains real-time insights on leads generated by campaigns. Sales teams can see which vehicles are trending nationwide, and view customer histories to see what products customers have been viewing online. Sales reps now enter conversations with more knowledge; this has resulted in a seven percent improvement in win rates. After-sales teams access all customer history through a unified dashboard for more personalized and proactive service. In addition, Jayco’s head office is improving processes and conversion tactics with access to real-time insights into dealership pipelines.

The Sugar platform streamlines communication and data sharing, empowering dealers with tools and support to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. “Sugar enables us to unify and share data across our networks, gain better insights, and ultimately, sell more caravans,” says Andrew Fogarty, Business Analytics Manager at Jayco Corporation.

For local dealership Jayco Adelaide, Sugar eliminated the need for six different systems. As a result of integrated data, Jayco Adelaide has seen a 50 percent increase in email open rates due to more targeted campaigns. “Sugar offered one system that could talk to marketing, sales and customer service and seamlessly integrate with other existing platforms like our enterprise resource planning solution,” said Jade Walsh, Marketing and IT Manager, Jayco Adelaide.

“Sugar provides Jayco and its dealership network with complete interaction and purchasing history,” said James Frampton, Chief Revenue Officer at SugarCRM. “This integrated approach ensures better follow through on customer promises and enhances overall marketing, sales, and service efforts. The Sugar platform makes the hard things easier by improving collaboration among sales, marketing and service teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

For more information on how these businesses are fueling business growth with Sugar, please view the case studies on Jayco and Jayco Adelaide.

